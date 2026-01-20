I'm Beyond Stoked For Jackass 5, But I Have 5 Questions Ahead Of The New Movie

On a random January evening, I killed an hour or so by watching old Jackass clips, not knowing that I would be reading all about a new movie from Johnny Knoxville and company right before going to bed. I’m not saying my decision to revisit some of the franchise’s most disgusting moments had anything to do with this, but Jackass 5 was announced like two hours after I watched “Poo Cocktail Supreme” for like the millionth time.

In a late-night Instagram post that came out of nowhere, Knoxville revealed that the surprisingly emotional Jackass Forever wasn’t the final rodeo and that a new installment would be in theaters halfway through the 2026 movie schedule. I’m stoked to say the least (I was the perfect age for the show back in 2000), but I do have some questions ahead of the new Jackass movie.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

What We Know About Jackass 5 So Far

Admittedly, there’s not a lot that is known about the new Jackass movie at this time. I mean, I don’t even know if Jackass 5 will end up being the final title, as all the previous installments had subtitles ranging from Number Two to 3D to Forever. Who knows, maybe it’ll be I’ve Got Five On It and feature the giant hand from Jackass 3D (not to mention the unnecessarily amazing WrestleMania 38 match).

That said, here’s everything we know so far:

Jackass 5 arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026

Johnny Knoxville is coming back

More to come, obviously. For now, here are five questions I have about Jackass 5 and the franchise at large.

(Image credit: CBS Media Ventures)

First Off, Will Bam Margera Be Involved At All?

I’m pretty sure Bam Margera isn’t coming back for another Jackass movie, especially after the comments he made last year, but I’m holding out some hope that the skateboarder and reality TV star will return. Call me an optimist or delusional, but I hope Margera, Johnny Knoxville, and Jeff Tremaine can put the past behind them and get the band back together. It would honestly make my day if this happened.

Can you imagine walking into a Jackass 5 screening and then having Bam show up like 10 minutes into it? It would create a powerful and incredibly iconic moment that fans of the franchise (and the general public, maybe) would be talking about for years. I just really hope he’s not done with Jackass.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Who Will Be Joining Johnny Knoxville?

Going back to the days of the original MTV show in 2000, Jackass has had a stable of returning pranksters, extreme athletes, and stuntmen who’ve risked life and limb to keep us entertained. With so many of the original cast members getting up there in age, I can’t help but wonder if everyone (besides Bam, anyway) will be coming back for more shenanigans and tomfoolery?

Will we see OGs like Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, or Wee Man coming back for more this summer? Steve-O wasn’t so sure about Jackass 5 a couple of years ago, but that was mostly due to the beating Johnny Knoxville took while filming 2022’s Jackass Forever. I mean, it’d be hard to imagine those guys not being involved. We shall see.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Will Any Of The Fresh Faces From Jackass 4 Come Back?

Not only did Jackass Forever include most of the OG stars, it also introduced some fresh faces that instantly made an impact – I’m looking at your Zach “Zackass” Holmes and Jasper Dolphin (and his dad, Compston "Dark Shark" Wilson). With Knoxville previously talking about how the franchise might need to change if there were future installments, I can’t help but wonder if these guys, along with Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Rachel Wolfson, and Eric Manaka, will come back and take more punishment.

As I mentioned earlier, the main cast is getting up there in age. Knoxville turns 55 a few months before Jackass 5 comes out, and Steve-O will celebrate his 51st birthday less than two weeks before the movie’s premiere. I looked up the rest of the OG cast, and Danger Ehren, who turns 50 later this year, is the youngest of the pack. Can they handle another round of the Quiet Game, or the Toro Totter, or other wild stunts?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

How Will They Up The Ante This Time?

You can call the Jackass movies juvenile, you can think of them as being crass, and you can even consider them dangerous, but there’s no denying the fact that these guys (and girls) have continued to up the ante over the past 25-plus years. Since the franchise’s inception more than a quarter century ago, Knoxville and crew haven’t just raised the bar, they’ve taken it to new heights and then crashed into it… over and over again.

Whenever I watch a Jackass movie and we get to the bigger stunts, I often find myself thinking, “There’s no way they can top this.” After watching Knoxville get absolutely wrecked by that bull in the most recent installment, I thought the same thing. Well, I guess I’ll find out in about five-and-a-half months.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Jackass 4 Felt Like The Franchise’s Swan Song, But Will Jackass Ever End?

If anything, Jackass Forever felt like a swan song for the franchise, especially with those highly emotional closing credits where the movie honored the series’ biggest moments and all the people who made it possible. I left the theater back in 2022 thinking this was the last I’d see of the group I’d been watching harm themselves for my entertainment since I was in middle school.

Now that Jackass 5 is happening, and happening very soon, I’m starting to think that maybe the franchise will never go away. If it never ends, and we keep seeing these guys pull off wild stunts and disgusting pranks for years to come, what is it going to look like in five years, a decade, or more? I’m down, no matter what.

I expect a lot more details to be announced in the coming weeks and months as we get closer to the Jackass 5 debut. Now, I’m just wondering how the crew is going to poke fun at Supergirl, as it and the upcoming superhero movie share a release date.