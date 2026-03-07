After Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Made Their First Public Appearance In Years, She Had A Message For '(Her) Man'

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been a couple since falling in love on the set of a movie they co-starred in back in 2011, but the couple, who share two daughters together, tend to keep to themselves. However, when Gosling appeared on The Tonight Show on his partner’s birthday, he involved her in the sweetest way, and she’s making her gratitude known.

When Gosling and Mendes both turned up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, it marked their first public appearance in over a decade. Ryan Gosling went on the show to promote one of the most anticipated 2026 movie releases, Project Hail Mary, but ended his appearance by getting a high school band and the audience full of teachers to wish his wife happy birthday. Check out her response to the gesture:

A huuuuge gracias to @jimmyfallon and @nbhs_bruins marching band. What a beautiful memory. And a special thank you to all the educators in the audience. We need you now more than ever. Lastly, my man ….i’ll get you back for this. ♥️

Mendes wrote the message on Instagram two days after their appearance on the late-night show. And while she was clearly appreciative of the gesture, she also ended it with "I'll get you back for this," which makes me wonder what tricks she has up her sleeve. Check out exactly what happened below:

Ryan Gosling Surprises Wife Eva Mendes w/ a Birthday Serenade, Reacts to Project Hail Mary's Reviews - YouTube Watch On

Since Gosling plays a middle school science teacher in Project Hail Mary, the actor thought it would be fun to fill the The Tonight Show studio with real teachers for his appearance. And at the end of his interview with Fallon, he asked them if they’d sing Mendes “Happy Birthday” when she came out because of “how much she loves teachers.”

In an adorable moment on The Tonight Show, when Mendes came out, the marching band of North Bergen High School (which is in New Jersey) turned up and played the song with a big sign with her name on it while the crowd of teachers sang to her. It looks like something out of a romantic comedy, doesn’t it?

It’s kind of perfect that Eva Mendes would get some screentime while Gosling is on this specific press tour because she’s really been rooting for him and Project Hail Mary. When the first trailer for the movie went viral over the summer, Mendes joked that 399 million of the 400 million views were hers. She’s also said that she “genuinely love[s] this beautiful family film” and did a pantsless photoshoot with a t-shirt on from the movie for Valentine’s Day.

Mendes isn’t the only one praising Project Hail Mary either. Early reactions have called it a “modern classic” and one of the “greatest space adventure films of all time.” You can see Ryan Gosling play a teacher-turned-astronaut in Project Hail Mary, only in theaters starting on March 20.