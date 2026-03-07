The Rock Just Found Out Kevin Hart Was Filming Him On Jumanji Set, And He Is Not Pleased: ‘You MF!’

A new Jumanji movie is on the 2026 movie schedule and set to hit theaters during the holiday season. With that co-stars and good buds Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart are currently hard at work on the set of the adventure film getting it ready for us. And, in true on-brand fashion for this pair, the've been joking and roasting each other during their downtime. The latest play jab coming from Hart, who received a funny reply from Johnson.

Jumanji 4 has been filming since November 2025 so, as fans can imagine, the actors are finding fun ways to entertain themselves between takes. Check out this funny video Kevin Hart took of Dwayne Johnson while he was chowing down on some food:

Fans have to turn on the sound for this one, if they haven’t already. The comedian discretely filmed his co-star sitting down in the middle of the jungle to eat his lunch while some of the crew were figuring out the specifics of how to shoot the scene. Hart added some funny commentary of what he imagines The Rock is saying such as “If I don’t eat my food I get dizzy” and the actor had no idea what was happening. Now that the footage is on Instagram, Johnson took to the comment section to say this:

You MF!! I looked up at you for a second wondering what you were doing. Let the man eat in peace with his little tin, and big ass spoon.

Ugh, these two are always such a fun pair and never cease to entertain – even with their upcoming movie not even being out yet. It’s too bad it was announced that Jumanji 4 is going to be the last in the series given their undeniable chemistry. However, something tells me they’ll find other ways to work together in the future. I do wonder if The Rock will find some way on set to get back at his co-star after this has gone viral.

The latest installment in Sony's box office-breaking franchise movie will not only have The Rock and Hart back in action as Smolder Bravestone and Mouse Finbar, respectively. Jack Black’s Shelly Oberon and Karen Gillan’s Ruby Roundhouse are also joining them, of course. Other actors in the cast also include Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Rhys Derby, Lamorne Morris and Danny DeVito, the latter of whom wrapped on the movie last month.

Next to nothing is known about the plot of the new Jumanji movie right now, and that includes what the official title. However, what's is known with certainty already is that includes a sweet tribute to Robin Williams , the star of the franchise's OG film. The necklace Johnson is wearing on his neck in the video above has the original dice the late actor used on the set of the 1995 movie.

Before filming for Jumanji 4 is done, I'm hopeful that we'll get treated to some more behind-the-scenes tidbits and videos. That includes some additional trolling between Kevin Hart and The Rock. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on December 11.