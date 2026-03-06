If Bridgerton Season 5 Isn't About Eloise, We Need To Talk About What To Do With Her

At this point in Bridgerton’s run, I’m rather at ease with how everything has unfolded (and continues to) whenever I can tune into new episodes with my Netflix subscription. At the start of Season 4, for example, I was rolling my eyes at the Cinderella of it all, but then the show completely sold me on Benedict and Sophie’s romance. Going into Season 5, I have a feeling I’ll get my wish of Eloise Bridgerton finally taking center stage, but if somehow it doesn’t happen, we’re going to need to have a serious conversation about what’s going on with her character.

I Love Eloise, But I’m Getting Real Tired Of Her Being A B-Plot

After four seasons of Bridgerton, while I love me some Eloise Bridgerton, I’ve been getting progressively annoyed over how her character arc has felt stagnant and tiring as the years go on. It seems like every season goes about the same for her. Violet tells Eloise to get out there and be part of society and it goes awkwardly and does not amount to much at all. And look, that’s not to say she needs a love interest to be interesting. I actually really appreciate that there’s a female member of the Bridgerton family that’s not hypnotized by the need to get married like some of the other women on the show. But, at the same time, I don’t feel like that conversation has really been forwarded in any insightful way in a long time when it comes to Eloise.

I wish Bridgerton had perhaps given her more interesting side quests that underline her disinterest in marriage – whether that be a fling gone awry or other pursuits she becomes interested in. Because right now, it just feels like she’s not trying and she doesn’t actually feel any of the stakes that a woman of her time would face on the spinster route. If it’s not her season next, I beg of the showrunners to please give her something of substance to play a part in, because right now it feels like she’s in a character purgatory until she gets it.

What We Know About Her Bridgerton Season 5 Odds

Bridgerton Season 5 and Season 6 were renewed back in 2025, and we’ve since heard that those seasons will focus on Eloise and Francesca next. This was revealed by showrunner Jess Brownwell, who wore the initials “E” and “F” on white pocket squares to the premiere of Season 4 and said this to Deadline:

Both characters with the initials on my pocket squares will get seasons in five in six… In what order? I can’t say.

But since then we haven't yet heard for sure, and last we heard, Eloise actress Claudia Jessie doesn't seem to know either. While the end of Season 3 made it pretty clear that Benedict would be next, Season 4’s ending was more mysterious. We think there were two hints in the finale that have us thinking Eloise will indeed have her season next, but Season 4 did also do a good job of setting up Francesca’s season as well. My thought is that since Francesca just recently lost her husband it would make more sense for Eloise to go first (unless they do a time jump).

We also know that Eloise is expected to get a love story based on To Sir Phillip, With Love, with her love interest being Sir Phillip Crane. He actually showed up briefly in Season 2. From what I read about the source material, Eloise will be proposed to via a letter from Phillip, a widower with two children. She will travel to him and find herself in an unexpected romance. I can’t wait, and I sincerely hope it’s up next!