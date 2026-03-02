Sarah Paulson Wants To Join The Next Weapons Movie, And I Love The Idea She Pitched

The horror genre has been going through a thrilling renaissance for years now, to the delight of fans like me. Zach Cregger's Weapons is arguably one of the best horror movies in recent memory, and fans are hoping for a possible sequel to arrive sooner rather than later. Sarah Paulson has an idea about how she could join the burgeoning horror franchise, and I'm so in on this concept.

There's been some chatter about a Weapons prequel about Amy Madigan's Aunt Gladys, and that kernel of an idea is already a highly anticipated upcoming horror movie. The original film (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription), earned Madigan an Oscar nomination, and in a recent interview with Variety at the Actor's Awards Paulson spoke about wanting to join her onscreen. As the American Horror Story icon put it:

Aren’t you doing another Weapons? Can I be the neighbor? I’m [Aunt Gladys’] cousin. I’m the long-lost daughter – cousin.

This is the crossover I didn't know I needed. Paulson is a bonafide scream queen, and I'd love to see her opposite Amy Madigan's Gladys. Specifically as a blood relative to the villainous witch. Are you listening, Mr. Cregger?

While Paulson originally said she could be a neighbor of the Weapons villain, she eventually landed on a more thrilling idea: being the villain's blood relative. Aunt Gladys' backstory was left purposefully ambiguous in the movie, which is why fans want to see it explored in a prequel film.

There has been some chatter about a Weapons follow-up film, with Zach Cregger seemingly interested in exploring more about Gladys. There hasn't been any concrete steps forward to making this potential project a reality, so maybe there's a chance for the Barbarian director to write a role for Sarah Paulson. She and Madigan are friends, and would no doubt have great chemistry in a story about the villain and her blood magic.

Obviously, Paulson has experience with horror, and about witch-centric stories. She's basically the face of American Horror Story, and got to play the Supreme herself Cordelia Goode in both Coven and Apocalypse. So the idea of her playing a relative to Gladys in a future Weapons project is a thrilling one that fans of the genre will likely freak out over. I know that it's really working for me personally.

Unfortunately, it's unclear when another Weapons movie will actually be green lit and filmed. For now, cinephiles can re-watch the original movie on HBO Max. We'll just have to wait and see if Amy Madigan is able to take home the Academy Award when the telecast airs March 15th as part of the 2026 TV schedule.