Someone Asked Boston Blue’s EPs If Baez Will Move To Boston In Season 2 (And I Wasn’t Expecting Their Responses)

As Boston Blue’s first season continues amid the 2026 TV schedule, fans will be able to look forward to many more favorite Blue Bloods characters returning. This includes Marisa Ramirez's Maria Baez. The most recent Baez update was one I’d been hoping for, as she will be returning in an upcoming episode as she and Danny Reagan continue to work on their dynamic and long-distance relationship. Interestingly, the EPs were asked if Baez will move to closer to her beau in Season 2, and I was not expecting their responses.

Danny and Baez got together in the series finale of Blue Bloods, making fans very happy. Now, with Boston Blue, we’ve only seen bits and pieces of that relationship since Baez is still in New York, and Danny has permanently moved to Boston. Their long-distance romance has been tough on them as has been shown thus far. TV Insider recently asked creators and executive producers Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis about the possibility of Ramirez moving to Boston full time. I was pleasantly shocked that Sonnier said:

That is a distinct possibility, yes.

The response definitely comes as a surprise, since there has not been any kind of indication that Baez wants to move to Boston. Plus, at this point, it seemed the producers were keeping the franchise's New York-based and Boston-based characters in their own distinct bubbles. So, while Sonnier's comment was brief, it's very big.

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean Baez is definitely moving and that Ramirez will become a regular cast member in Season 2. Still, as a fan, I'd be lying if I said it hasn't been tough not being able to see Danny and Baez together very often, especially since fans had been waiting for them to get together for years. Boston Blue has been renewed for Season 2 so, if nothing happens in the rest of Season 1, perhaps something could trigger a move in Season 2. While commenting on a move, Margolis added:

Crazier things have happened.

More than anything, I would love for Baez move to Boston so that fans can see her and Danny together in full-on couple mode. And, of course, we'd also likely see more of her daughter, Elena. If Baez were to move to Boston, this could open up even more storytelling possibilities. Not only would fans, theoretically, see more of Danny and Baez together, but Baez could also spend more time with Lena Silver and other newer characters. The thought of Lena and Baez becoming besties is so fun to me.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Boston Blue, Blue Bloods and other hit CBS show are available to stream on Paramount+. Get the Essential plan, which runs $8.99 a month, or grab the ad-free Premium option for $13.99 a month. There's also an annual plan, which can save customers some money.

I'm trying not to get my hopes up too high that Marisa Ramirez will join the show as a regular down the line. Still, it sounds like the Brandons are definitely not taking the possibility off the table. At the very least, let's hope Baez's visits to Boston become more frequent if she doesn't end up moving.

For now, fans will just have to look forward to her occasional guest appearances, which are definitely better than nothing. Ramirez is set to return for Boston Blue's fifteenth episode, which airs in April, and I cannot wait to see what happens! New episodes air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.