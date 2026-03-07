Insider Drops Claims About How Emma Watson Is Feeling Amid Relationship With Billionaire Boyfriend

Emma Watson graced us with her magical presence at 11 years old, starring in the Harry Potter movies . But after the famous actor took a hiatus after starring as Meg in 2019's Little Women, she’s been taking on new ventures and apparently new love. Now, an insider has dropped a claim about how the British star is reportedly feeling about her new billionaire boyfriend, Gonzalo Hevia Baillères.

The Circle actress has had her share of romances before. She was reportedly dating Glee actor Chord Overstreet in 2018 and she had her Oxford University beau, Kieran Brown , back in 2024. As for Watson’s new love interest, a source told People that the Hermione actress is allegedly “on cloud nine” and “really into” Mexican entrepreneur Gonzalo Hevia Baillères.

The two were recently spotted sharing a kiss at the airport, followed by drinks and dinner at a nice restaurant. Watson and Baillères first outing as a pair was in late 2025 in Courchevel in the French Alps, and then they were seen again in Mexico’s peninsula of Punto Nita. Now, that’s a magical couple right there.

Some fun facts about Emma Watson’s new boyfriend are that he comes from one of Mexico’s distinguished family businesses. His family dynasty spans several industry interests like mining, finance and retail, and insurance. As of now, Baillères is the CEO of the A.I. technology company, Lok. As Watson is dating an important Mexican businessman, it’s no wonder she’s allegedly feeling “on cloud nine.”

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Other than new love, the Perks of Being a Wallflower actress has stepped away from acting to follow pursuits that gave her more creative control. Her new life post-acting has led to her earning a Master’s in Creative Writing from Oxford University, serving as the face of Prada's fragrance Paradoxe as well as directing a short for the brand, and co-founding the gin brand Renais with her brother Alex. With the former child star “glad” that she stepped away from acting , now Watson has the freedom to explore creativity and to use her voice differently behind the camera.

One thing I’m curious about is if Gonzalo Baillères is a fan of his girlfriend’s Harry Potter flicks. When Watson was a guest on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast in September, she said she would prefer to date men who were unfamiliar with her work. I can see where she’s coming from in wanting new men in her life to get to know Emma Watson as a person, compared to a fan interested in the actress who portrayed Hermione Granger for ten years.

Based on People’s source, Emma Watson is allegedly “really into” and “on cloud nine” with billionaire boyfriend Gonzalo Hevia Baillères. I wish the reported happy couple all the best in their new relationship. Make sure to revisit Watson’s Harry Potter movies with a Peacock subscription or an HBO Max subscription .