After Crushing At The Met Gala, Jeremy Strong Might Be Joining A Musical Biopic
The Succession star may have just lined up a big role.
Following the series finale of Succession last May, we’ve been looking forward to what’s next for the HBO show’s cast. Jeremy Strong is crafting an exciting future for himself as a new report has now come out regarding the man behind Kendall Roy joining an exciting musical biopic.
The new development for Strong follows the actor turning heads at the Met Gala on Monday alongside big fashion moments from other stars, such as Zendaya’s viral peacock dress. All this is to say, the Succession star seems to be thriving.
Jeremy Strong Could Be Joining The Bruce Springsteen Movie
Per a report from Variety, Jeremy Strong is currently in talks to join The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White in a Bruce Springsteen biopic.
Strong would play longtime manager to the New Jersey-bred rockstar, Jon Landau. The Springsteen movie in the works is called Deliver Me From Nowhere, and it is being produced with the help of both the “Born In The U.S.A.” singer and Landau. It will be written and directed by Crazy Heart filmmaker Scott Cooper for A24.
Jeremy Allen White was cast as Springsteen back in March and the movie is said to start shooting this fall.
Deliver Me From Nowhere will be based on the 2023 book of the same title, which is about the making of Bruce Springsteen’s sixth studio album, Nebraska. The album, which was released in 1982, is thought to be one of the best albums of all time.
In addition to this exciting role for Jeremy Strong, he’s also set to star as Roy Cohn in another biopic, The Apprentice, which will be about a young Donald Trump, played by Sebastian Stan.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The Casting News Comes Days After The Succession Star's Met Gala Look
Jeremy Strong’s next role comes just a few days after the actor stepped out amidst a sea of celebrities in viral looks for the Met Gala on Monday. The actor debuted a sweet mustache to match his decadent floral white suit which was accessorised with a diamond earring in one ear. Check it:
The Met Gala theme this year was “The Garden Of Time” which inspired quite a few botanical looks from other celebrities. Strong’s suit was from Loro Piana, and he walked the red carpet alongside his wife, Emma Wall.
Kendall Roy may be history following last year’s ending of Succession, but between these two news items, we’re nowhere close to saying goodbye to Jeremy Strong!
You can watch Jeremy Strong in all four seasons of Succession now with a Max subscription. The actor won an Emmy in 2020 for the role of Kendall Roy, and we can already smell more awards recognition for him in the coming years for upcoming roles like this one.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.