After Crushing At The Met Gala, Jeremy Strong Might Be Joining A Musical Biopic

Following the series finale of Succession last May, we’ve been looking forward to what’s next for the HBO show’s cast . Jeremy Strong is crafting an exciting future for himself as a new report has now come out regarding the man behind Kendall Roy joining an exciting musical biopic.

The new development for Strong follows the actor turning heads at the Met Gala on Monday alongside big fashion moments from other stars, such as Zendaya’s viral peacock dress . All this is to say, the Succession star seems to be thriving.

Jeremy Strong Could Be Joining The Bruce Springsteen Movie

Per a report from Variety , Jeremy Strong is currently in talks to join The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White in a Bruce Springsteen biopic.

Strong would play longtime manager to the New Jersey-bred rockstar, Jon Landau. The Springsteen movie in the works is called Deliver Me From Nowhere , and it is being produced with the help of both the “Born In The U.S.A.” singer and Landau. It will be written and directed by Crazy Heart filmmaker Scott Cooper for A24.

Jeremy Allen White was cast as Springsteen back in March and the movie is said to start shooting this fall.

Deliver Me From Nowhere will be based on the 2023 book of the same title, which is about the making of Bruce Springsteen’s sixth studio album, Nebraska. The album, which was released in 1982, is thought to be one of the best albums of all time.

In addition to this exciting role for Jeremy Strong, he’s also set to star as Roy Cohn in another biopic, The Apprentice, which will be about a young Donald Trump, played by Sebastian Stan.

The Casting News Comes Days After The Succession Star's Met Gala Look

Jeremy Strong’s next role comes just a few days after the actor stepped out amidst a sea of celebrities in viral looks for the Met Gala on Monday. The actor debuted a sweet mustache to match his decadent floral white suit which was accessorised with a diamond earring in one ear. Check it:

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The Met Gala theme this year was “The Garden Of Time” which inspired quite a few botanical looks from other celebrities. Strong’s suit was from Loro Piana, and he walked the red carpet alongside his wife, Emma Wall.

Kendall Roy may be history following last year’s ending of Succession, but between these two news items, we’re nowhere close to saying goodbye to Jeremy Strong!