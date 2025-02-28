After Furiosa, Will More Mad Max Movies Follow? Here's The Latest From George Miller
Where do things stand for the franchise?
In 2024, nearly a decade after the release of Mad Max: Fury Road, filmmaker George Miller turned the spotlight back on the 2015 movie’s breakout character, Furiosa, for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Anya Taylor-Joy inherited the role from Charlize Theron for this prequel chronicling the decade+ leading up to her meeting Tom Hardy’s Max Rockatansky. So now that Furiosa’s been released into the world and can currently be streamed with a (Mad) Max subscription, can we expect to see more Mad Max movies down the line?
Miller talked about this in an interview with Vulture, saying this after he was asked if we can expect more cinematic Mad Max adventures following Furiosa’s critical success, but commercial underperformance:
So George Miller obviously has no problem coming up with ideas on how to continue the Mad Max franchise and even putting some of them on paper (so to speak). It’s just that these ideas aren’t all necessarily worthy of being fully realized. However, there is a specific idea that Miller could see moving forward and already has a drafted script, but it wouldn’t be the next project he tackles. As he told the publication:
In addition to George Miller having his sights set on other professional endeavors, I’ll remind those of you reading that while Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was critically well received, it was a box office bomb. With the prequel making just $168 million worldwide of a reported $173.8 million budget, it’d be understandable if Warner Bros. Pictures is more hesitant to pour money into another Mad Max movie. But it’s not like an impossible prospect, so like the director said, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.
As for what this next Mad Max movie would be if it were to move forward, the likeliest candidate would be Mad Max: The Wasteland, which George Miller has been talking about for years. This story would turn our attention back to Max Rockastansky and show what he was up to in the year prior to being taken by Immortan Joe’s forces at the beginning of Fury Road. However, last year Miller also mentioned that he has an idea for a post-Fury Road movie following Charlize Theron’s Furiosa running the Citadel. Maybe that stands a good chance of being made if Miller feels more passionately about it.
Whatever ends up happening, keep checking back with CinemaBlend for any major updates on the Mad Max franchise. In addition to Furiosa, Fury Road and the first Mad Max movie can be found on Max… the streaming service.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend.
