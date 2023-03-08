After High Profile Relationships With Robert Pattinson And Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs Is ‘Taking Control’ Over The Narrative On Her New Romance

These last several years have truly marked the rise of FKA Twigs, the British singer and dancer who’s earned a plethora of prestigious award wins and nominations. But in addition to her music artistry, her love life has also been a major topic of conversation. The songstress has been linked to a couple of major names, specifically Robert Pattinson and Shia LaBeouf. Since her breakup with the latter, the public has remained fascinated with who she’s dating and, now, Twigs has revealed how she’s “taking control” of the narrative when it comes to her latest romance.

The entertainer – whose real name is Tahliah Barnett – took to social media to address an article speculating about her new beau. In an Instagram post, she shared a screenshot from the piece, with the image zeroing in on the trade’s inquiry for info on her boyfriend. In her caption, FKA Twigs got candid about how she’s been consistently hounded when it comes to her dating life. With that, she revealed the name of her suitor and even tagged him in the post:

the whole of my career i’ve been hunted for who i am dating. so this time i’m pipping you to the post and taking control of the situation. his name is @jordan_hemingway, a beautiful artist whose heart has restored my faith in love. pap pics will always be rough so swipe for the hot pics. and now i’d like to go back to my nice private life with the dogs

That’s certainly one way to step up and clap back at the wave of attention surrounding your personal life. It seems clear that the 35-year-old Grammy nominee is tired of the noise and wants to stomp out further speculation. Though one could argue that she is a public figure and that this news coverage comes with fame, it’s easy to understand that it can all become tiring to deal with. And it goes without saying that she’s had to deal with it quite frequently.

FKA Twigs began dating Robert Pattinson back in 2014, and the pair were covered quite frequently by the press. She and Pattinson eventually got engaged , but by October 2017, they’d broken up , with sources saying at the time that things hadn’t gotten “tough” for the pair. A few years ago, Twigs has been candid about dealing with backlash from Pattinson’s fanbase . A the time, she stated that his admirers “considered that he should definitely be with someone white and blonde.”

The singer would later meet Shia LaBeouf on the set of 2019’s Honey Boy and, from there, they would strike up a relationship. They reportedly began dating in mid-2018 and would part ways in mid-2019. In December 2020, FKA Twigs sued LaBeouf , accusing him of subjecting her to sexual assault, battery and emotional distress while they were together. She even claimed that he shot at stray dogs at some point in order to prepare for a role. The Transformers alum subsequently denied the allegations and entered rehab though, in a 2022 interview, LaBeouf acknowledged that he “hurt” the singer . As of right now, Twigs is still proceeding with legal action against LaBeouf.

The “Cellophane” performer seems more than happy with her latest relationship, citing that Jordan Hemingway has reignited her “faith in love.” This recent social media post indicates that he’s learned more than a few things from her time in the spotlight. Also, going forward, one would imagine that she’ll seek to take control of any of the narratives about her life that are making the rounds.