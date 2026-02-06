Critics Are In Agreement About The Strangers: Chapter 3, As The Trilogy Comes ‘Mercifully’ To An End
Does it stick the landing?
Renny Harlin’s three-movie remake of 2008’s The Strangers is coming to a close, with The Strangers: Chapter 3 hitting the 2026 movie calendar on February 6. The finale picks up where Chapter 2 left off, with Maya celebrating the death of one of her masked assailants as she continues her attempts to survive. Critics panned the first chapter for writing lousy protagonists, while they called the follow-up “a complete betrayal of the franchise.” Will the trilogy find its footing in its closing chapter?
That answer would be no, if you ask the critics, who aren’t hiding their relief that no more visits to Venus, Oregon, will be required of them. In The Strangers: Chapter 3 Madelaine Petsch’s Maya is joined by her sister Debbie (Rachel Shenton), but according to Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting, this ends up being just another underbaked idea. The critic gives the movie 1.5 out of 5 skulls, writing:
Gregory Nussen of ScreenRant rates the upcoming horror movie a brutal 1 out of 10, saying it’s “almost impressive just how fundamentally wrong” this trilogy was about why the 2008 movie was so frightening. Thus, Chapter 3 is devoid of tension and energy, so much so, Nussen says, that it seems like the entire cast has overdosed on sleeping pills. More from his review:
Alistair Ryder of Looper gives it 4 out of 10, saying the screenwriters “spectacularly fail to stick the landing” with a final offering that is “so slow-burning it becomes dull.” Ryder continues:
To answer the above critic’s question about whether Chapter 3 is the worst of the three, William Bibbiani of The Wrap actually thinks it might be the best. However, that’s not the compliment you'd think it is, as he says it’s still not good and is, in fact, “torture, in all the wrong ways.” Bibbiani continues:
Erik Piepenburg of The New York Times seems offended on behalf of the original movie, as Renny Harlin extinguishes everything that made it scary, but at least this “masked nonsense” is over now. The critic writes:
Well, this is kind of rough news for anyone hoping that the story might find its footing in its final chapter. However, if you're a fan of the first two movies or just want to see the trilogy through, don't let these critics stop you! You can draw your own conclusions about The Strangers: Chapter 3 when it hits theaters on Friday, February 6.
