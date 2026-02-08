I Can’t Get Over Hailee Steinfeld’s Darling Reaction When Asked About Her And Josh Allen’s Marriage

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have been one of the hottest celebrity couples since getting together back in 2023. Despite his frequent travel as the Buffalo Bills quarterback and her acting career seemingly hitting a fever pitch with Sinners, the two somehow found time to get married last May and are now expecting their first child. So how does the busy couple make it work? Steinfeld had the sweetest answer.

Hailee Steinfeld responded to a question in her newsletter Beau Society (via People), with a fan wondering how she and Josh Allen maintain “an intentional relationship” as an NFL star and a famous Hollywood actress. Proving why they are #goals, Steinfeld wrote:

I love this question. There’s an easy answer in my brain. I don’t want it to seem cliché, but we focus on being truly present with each other. More specifically, we’re big on weekly date nights and going no-phones for an hour at the end of the day.

I don’t care if it is cliché, it’s still super adorable — not to mention great advice for any couple. Especially with their successful careers that inevitably require them to spend time apart, I’m sure prioritizing each other and making sure they stay present without the distraction of cellphones goes a long way in keeping them in sync.

This no-phones-before-bed policy might stem from the No. 1 rule they had at their wedding, which — you guessed it — required everyone to put their phones away. Hailee Steinfeld called it one of the “best decisions” they made and would “11/10 recommend being unplugged” to other brides and grooms.

Even when they’re not together, it’s impossible not to swoon over these two and the support they have for each other’s careers, whether that’s Josh Allen shedding tears of pride after watching his wife in Sinners or Hailee Steinfeld posting a celebratory message after her hubs was named NFL MVP last year.

The Bills quarterback has seemingly taken every opportunity to gush over Hailee Steinfeld, calling her a “rockstar” and even telling people to go see her movie while giving an NFL press conference. I mean, these two are sharing the cutest moments even when they don’t know the cameras are on them.

And, while Hailee Steinfeld likely doesn’t have any trouble staying focused on her man during their phone-free date nights, she also couldn’t quite turn her attention away from his football game when she was supposed to be getting ready for the Golden Globes either.

Speaking of awards, football season may be over for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, but that only means he can remain fully focused on the leading lady in his life, as Sinners racked up over a dozen Academy Award nominations. Tune in to see how many trophies the team takes home when the Oscars hit the 2026 TV schedule at 7 p.m. ET Sunday, March 15, on ABC.