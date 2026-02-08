Triple H Sends Message To Bad Bunny As His WWE Future Sparks Rumors
The Game has spoken.
Super Bowl LX will be a night we talk about on the 2026 TV schedule for a while, and not just because of the game. In addition to the scores of memorable ads playing throughout the event, many will be watching Bad Bunny's halftime show, and wondering what's next for the music superstar after performing on one of the world's biggest stages.
Well, according to a recent rumor, it seems he might return to the WWE. Those surprised by that may want to take a look at the rumor and what pro wrestling CEO Triple H had to say hours before watching him sing at the big game.
Triple H Sends Message To Bad Bunny Ahead Of Super Bowl LX
Triple H may be more of a wrestling than football guy, but that didn't stop him from offering well-wishes to Bad Bunny ahead of his performance. "The Game" sent a message to the singer on X, and kept things short and sweet while reposting a video of his entrance when Backlash was in Puerto Rico:
It's suspicious timing, as a big rumor is circling that Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, might be returning to the WWE. Whether it was intentional or not, Triple H just stoked the fires of speculation a lot more with this tweet to the international superstar turned part-time wrestler.
A Big Rumor Alleges Bad Bunny Is Heading Back To The WWE Soon
While Bad Bunny's halftime performance has led to a lot of criticism, petitions to have him removed as the performer, and even an alternate show, the WWE is allegedly interested in bringing him back to the company for another wrestling match. The following comes from Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez, who said:
Alvarez is typically pretty solid when it comes to speculation, though he's been wrong before. Even aside from that, it's hard to imagine the WWE would push away the chance to bring in a Grammy-winning artist once again, even if the President of the United States (with whom Triple H has partnered on recent initiatives) wouldn't be a fan of it.
As for what the plan may be, I couldn't help but notice that Logan Paul had a surprising statement to make when asked about Bad Bunny at the halftime show. Take a look:
WATCH: Logan Paul's blunt answer when asked if he was excited for Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/iag0IQgkkVFebruary 8, 2026
Paul is another person who came into the WWE after being famous for something else and made a name for himself in pro wrestling. He also lives in the singer's home country of Puerto Rico, and has been complimentary of Bad Bunny in the past. I'm sure the world would love to see the two square off at WrestleMania, and it wouldn't take long at all to build hype, even though there's only a couple of months to go until April 18th and 19th. If Bad Bunny is coming back to the WWE, a match with Paul feels like the move.
Monday Night Raw streams for those with a Netflix subscription on Mondays starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. I would expect to see more clues tied to Bad Bunny's return happening on that show if the rumors are true, so be sure to tune in and watch!
