You May Have Caught That Tom Hanks Easter Egg In The 'Burbs. The Show's EP Told Me How They Landed It

Light spoilers for the first episode of The ‘Burbs lie ahead, so read on with that in mind.

The ‘Burbs finally made its debut this weekend as part of the 2026 TV schedule, so viewers are now in a position to dive into all eight episodes. As its title suggests, the show is an adaptation of the 1989 black comedy of the same name directed by Joe Dante. This new show may be a fresh take on the suburban-based IP, but it also pays homage to what’s come before. One such way that’s done is through a cheeky nod to Tom Hanks (the lead of the OG flick), and the series’ creator told CinemaBlend how that came together.

During the series premiere of The ‘Burbs, new Hinkley Hills resident Samira (Keke Palmer) goes to a library to do some research on Hinkley House – the now abandoned property across the street from her home. Samira watches a video about the place on a computer and, during the reel, she sees a photo of the town’s founder, H. Horace Hinkley. Funny enough, Hanks’ likeness is used for Hinkley. I asked series creator Celeste Hughey about getting that sweet reference cleared, and she shared some enthusiastic thoughts:

We were so happy he gave us permission to use his image for the Hinkley Hills founder, H. Horace Hinkley. It was just like, we screamed when we found out that we could do that. We were hoping that he would say, yes.

I love the fact that Hanks had no problem giving Hughey and her team the go-ahead to use him as the basis for Hinkley. While part of me wishes that Hanks actually appeared in person as the character for a scene, I think this still feels like a perfect way for the creators of the show to honor Hanks. Interestingly enough, there’s another nod to the actor in the second episode by way of a Forrest Gump poster in the childhood bedroom of Samira’s husband, Rob.

An ‘80s film that deserves way more love, The ‘Burbs sees Tom Hanks play the role of family man Ray Peterson, who comes to believe his new neighbors are up to nefarious activities. The film arguably still stands as one of the most underrated entries in Hanks’ filmography, and it’s since been deemed a cult classic. Celeste Hughey is definitely a big fan and, as she explained, she and her colleagues relished chances to reference Dante’s film:

Every opportunity, we found a layer in something, whether it's Hank's, the bar or, you know, the opening shot of coming in above the Earth, which is reminiscent of the opening movie, to little details like the dog is named Darla. The dog who played Queenie in the movie was actually named Darla. So just little elements like that. I always wanted people to, you know, if you're paying attention, and you know the movie inside and out, that you'll be like, ‘Ha, these people know what it's about.’

Hughey also revealed to us that she originally wanted The ‘Burbs to be set in the same universe as the original film, though that plan didn’t work out due to storytelling logistics. Considering the high praise the Palmer-led show has received from critics thus far, I’d say Hughey’s decision to center on a new continuity is working out. With that said, it’s still sweet that she peppered in some sweet nods to the original movie.

See if you can spot the easter eggs when watching The ‘Burbs, which is now streamable with a Peacock subscription, and the Tom Hanks movie on which it’s based is available on the platform as well.