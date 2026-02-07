One Thing Meryl Streep Said Gave Her ‘PTSD’ After Weeks Of Filming The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 officially wrapped in October 2025, which means it will be premiering soon on the 2026 movie schedule . For the most part, the OG returning cast and newcomers looked like they had a blast filming the highly anticipated sequel to the 2000s hit movie , blowing kisses and waving to fans while on set. Meryl Streep especially enjoyed goofing off with her fellow castmates this time around, leaving her method acting in the past . However, there was one thing about playing Miranda Priestly that continued to plague her 20 years later, with the actress joking that it gave her PTSD after weeks of filming the sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly is one of the most villainous female movie characters to exist, which is ironic given how wonderful Streep is to work with, according to her co-stars . The best actors love a challenge, though, and Streep, for the most part, was more than happy to reprise her role as Miranda Priestly for The Devil Wears Prada sequel . The Death Becomes Her actress told Vogue there was only one aspect to portraying the Runway editor-in-chief she was not excited to step back into:

As a person holding her position for 20 years, she kept her look but adapted it, as we do with time. But I almost had PTSD from wearing high heels for 16 weeks. I feel like I should get a Medal of Freedom!

I don’t know about the Medal of Freedom, but depending on her performance, perhaps we can settle for an Oscar? Only time will tell, but I certainly understand the point of Streep’s good humor: women’s fashion can sometimes be a pain. Thankfully, Streep stopped method acting after TDWP and was able to relax off camera on the sequel set, including stepping out of those difficult shoes.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not against heels entirely. They certainly pull together her outfits perfectly, and the pics leaked from the set of TDWP 2 have shown some incredible looks. Afterall, Miranda Priestly is the editor-in-chief of Runway, the most reputable fashion magazine out there. She would be caught dead wearing something that was out of style. Unfortunately for Streep, in the 20 years since The Devil Wears Prada came out, heels have stood the test of time.

However, costume designer Molly Rogers told Vogue that the actors actually had a lot of input when it came to updating their looks for the sequel, with fashion playing a big role in showing how the characters have grown. For example, Anne Hathaway wanted Andy’s look to inform the audience of her journalistic prowess since the first film.

For Miranda Priestly, her look must always command attention and respect, like this MET-Gala-worthy crimson gown . In the world of fashion, heels convey power and authority, so it makes sense they would be a constant in Miranda’s wardrobe. So while she couldn’t escape the heels, the Into the Woods actress did request to wear pants over skirts and dresses as often as possible. I can’t say I blame her, and I definitely think there’s a good compromise with the outfits previewed in the trailer:

The Devil Wears Prada 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Rogers said that many of the actors’ wardrobe calls made the cut, which makes me even more excited to see the fits still in store. The cast apparently learned firsthand from the experts, as they were seen attending a fashion show during Milan Fashion Week with Anna Wintour. The Devil Wears Prada, more specifically Miranda Priestly, is loosely based on the iconic former editor-in-chief of Vogue , for better or worse. So seeing Wintour and Miranda Priestly at a real fashion show together is a whole new level of meta.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps watching those models walk the runway in heels gave the Mamma Mia actress the inspiration she needed to push through all those scenes in heels. I can only hope she booked herself a spa day when filming wrapped. I just hope they allow her a nice flat shoe with excellent arch support for the press tour.

I will hardly let her award-worthy sacrifice go to waste, though. You can be sure I will be in attendance when The Devil Wears Prada hits theaters on May 1st.