Macaulay Culkin Had A Five-Word Response After Fiancé Brenda Song Shared Pics Of Her Leather Cutout Dress

Brenda Song and her fiancée, Macaulay Culkin, are the ultimate couple's goals. They became engaged after the birth of their first son in 2022 and have continued to be inseparable. If you’re in the mood for more cuteness to brighten your day, the former Disney Channel star shared pics of her leather cutout dress, and Culkin had a sweet five-word response to follow.

The American actress may have played a fashionista on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (streaming now on your Disney+ subscription), but she brings her glam fashion choices to the real world, too. On her Instagram account, Brenda Song showed off pics of the leather cutoff dress she wore at the 2026 Golden Globes, and she’s looking flawless:

The Social Network actress clearly knows how to rock the leather. As you can see in her photo carousel, Brenda Song’s black dress is bringing all kinds of beauty with its daring midriff cutouts. I’m sure Macaulay Culkin must have felt like the luckiest man at the event to have a gorgeous plus-one by his side on the red carpet. (Not to mention every other day in life.)

Don’t think that her bold look escaped him, either. (His own wide-eyed look was marketing unto itself for Home Alone.) Culkin made sure to sum up his thoughts on Song’s black dress in a sweet five-word response:

Can I have your number?

I think he's gonna get his wish, guys.

Not only does the former child star have Song’s digits, but he’s had her heart for the past seven years. If you can believe it, the American actress was initially “thoroughly unimpressed” by the My Girl actor when they met through his friend, Seth Green, at which point Culkin joked about Song’s show Dads getting cancelled. Tsk-tsk.

While their first meeting ended a bit hostile, the two were forced to reunite when Green had them star in his 2017 movie Changeland. But this time around, the co-stars hit it off and then slowly fell in love before becoming engaged. Now, Culkin’s got a ring on her finger, and they’re the parents of two kids. There's no word yet on when the pair will tie the knot.

Other than Macaulay Culkin sending sweet comments Brenda Song’s way, there have been other examples of the two being adorable with one another. They did the most cinematic couples photoshoot filled with plenty of PDA on their bedroom mattress. The loving partners also provided their voices for Zootopia 2. Sure, they may have played siblings, but I’m still holding out hope for the moment they star in a future rom-com.

If Brenda Song keeps fashioning these leather cutoff dresses, Macaulay Culkin won’t be “home alone” anymore, if you know what I’m saying. She’s incredibly lucky to have a future husband who’s not afraid to pay a compliment to his leading lady.