The Internet Appreciates Chris Hemsworth’s Comments About Taking Acting Gigs For Financial Security Early In His Career

Chris Hemsworth has found considerable success as an actor. As it stands the Melbourne native has been among the highest-paid MCU actors, he's headlined various other films and he reportedly has a net worth of $130 million. He also has two high-profile 2026 movie releases in Crime 101 and Avengers: Doomsday. While the Aussie actor is now in a position to take on projects for the sake of artistic passion, there was a time when his choices were rooted in financial stability, and fans are loving how candid he's being about that.

What Chris Hemsworth Said About Taking Early Roles For Financial Security

Hemsworth discussed a number of topics during his recent interview with The Guardian. Those subjects ranged from the A-lister learning about his genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s to the way in which he used Thor and other major characters to inform his former public persona. While speaking about those early years, Hemsworth admitted that in the beginning of his career, his family's financial well-being would, in many cases, be the biggest motivator in regard to how he picked gigs:

I’d think, ‘I came from nothing. Who am I to turn down that kind of money?’ Justifying things that weren’t the purest creative decision – but I’ll be able to pay for my parents’ house, or I’ll be able to help out my cousins.

Honestly, it's very admirable that Chris Hemsworth thought about his family when pick. There are surely other actors who've taken on roles before for monetary and business reasons rather than for the purposes of sharpening their craft. Miles Teller, for example, did that when he joined the Divergent franchise to up his notoriety as an actor. Stephen Dillane also admitted to not liking his time on Game of Thrones and taking the role of Stannis Baratheon “for the money.” Of course, some actors don’t have the luxury to be choosy with their roles if they want a steady income.

Even though Chris Hemsworth is still saying yes to upcoming projects, he now finds more time to take breaks now that his family is in a more comfortable position. Funny enough, though, the Rush actor revealed how his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, pokes fun at him now and again over the various films he's attached to:

My wife jokes, ‘What’s the number?’ I still wrestle with that. But I’m getting better at relaxing, making more curated decisions, working with people I admire.

There’s no doubt that Hemsworth keeps himself busy with his projects. In his career beginnings, there was a time he got intense anxiety when his career stalled after Star Trek. Those worries seem to be over now, though, as Hemsworth not only has a packed schedule but an army of devoted fans as well.

How Social Media Users Are Responding To Chris Hemsworth’s Sentiments

If there's one thing fans love, it's when actors don't mind being open about certain aspects of their careers. Based on comments shared under an Instagram regarding the quotes, Chris Hemsworth is receiving some praise for how open he's been about his early pursuit for monetary stability:

When someone talks about helping his cousins you know that they’re talking about serious help👏 well done - @isaacsalmeronmora

We are all there Chris, and for the same reasons. Wish you and your dear ones all the best - @it1goku1973

His honesty is refreshing. And we all know actors that do the same. I know a few budding actors that would probably kill for the opportunity. I believe in the craft and the art of storytelling but it is called show business. - @international_superstar

The mans got a family and can recognize the value of them, his time, their time and is prioritizing. Can't blame an actor who takes roles for big money. Most do. Some don't. Its up to them how they want to steer their lives and develop their careers. - @fkhan36

It’s called doing what you love but having a bigger why and purpose than only yourself ❤️👏 when you work that way, things will always come back more than he imagined [Chris Hemsworth] - @amandaccabello

We appreciate you candor Chris! I salute you! - @nissy24601

All of these users are speaking the truth. It seems they all have an idea as to why actors accept certain roles, and it’s not always because their passion is the driving force. If anything, it looks like Hemsworth’s fans are loving him all the more for his honesty and for prioritizing his family while deciding on roles earlier in his career.

Chris Hemsworth has not only played a hero on screen, but he also commits to the role in real life by thinking of his loved ones when making decisions. There's a lot to love about Hemsworth, and he continues to make the case for why he could be Hollywood's "Best Chris." See Hemsworth light up the big screen once more in Crime 101, which opens in theaters on February 13th.