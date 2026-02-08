Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Explains Why The X-Men And Avengers Fight (And It Would Totally Make Sense)

For what already feels like ages now, anticipation has been at Galactus-sized levels for the Phase-quaking sequel Avengers: Doomsday, and the upcoming Marvel movie still won’t be here until December as one of the late-stage 2026 release dates. Ahead of any full-length trailers, fans have had to subsist mostly on rumor-mill fodder (with some character-focused promos sprinkled in), and one of the latest unconfirmed reports suggests an intriguing reason behind the X-Men allegedly battling the Avengers in the film.

If this particular tidbit imparts the truth, all the fan-familiar mutants we will see in Doomsday will be geared up for fighting due to a misconception that thankfully doesn’t sound quite as frustrating as a sitcom-esque faux pas. Per insider MyTimeToShineHello on X, the X-Men have faced and survived through numerous incursions in their universe, and it doesn’t sound like they’ll be ready to lay down and play dead anytime soon.

In this rumored narrative, when the Avengers pop into the X-Men’s reality, assumedly with Fantastic Four members in the mix, their arrival is immediately assumed to be another potentially catastrophic threat that sparks a massive fight between both factions. I can only guess that the truth will come out before the battlefield is filled with a bunch of non-rescuable corpses, but it’d be a big swing to take out a major character during a completely avoidable brawl. Not that anyone but me is suggesting it would happen.

Why This Rumor Sounds Fairly Logical

As it goes with rumors about projects that have next to no information publicly confirmed, most feelings here are based on assumption pyramids that could easily implode if certain foundational details crumble. But if we're presuming Avengers: Doomsday will indeed pit the two heroic teams against each other, it makes the most sense for it to happen in a way that doesn't paint either side in a completely villainous light. Like, we don't need the MCU's X-Men coming from a world where the Nazis won WWII or whatever.

This explanation for things would line up well enough with previously rumored details about the X-Men’s version of Earth being one where humans and mutants lived in co-harmony, with the idea being that complicated things would have occurred in order to bring about such peace. And I’d say having the X-Men save the world from extinction multiple times over might do the trick.

Now, these alleged story points don’t seem to address the rumor that Doctor Doom brings the Fantastic Four and Avengers to the X-Men’s planet, although his presence would possibly be an additional factor causing the mutants to see the others as enemies. And it doesn’t necessarily factor Ian McKellen’s potentially big Magneto spoiler in, but that could just be explained as being part of whatever battle sequences.

As it goes, though, this "leaked info" might not turn out to be legit when the final film is released in theaters, so don't put too much faith into it just yet, and then you won't feel the need to go all Beast mode in that eventuality.

Take a peek into the X-Men's world in the teaser below.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to take over theaters on December 18, 2026.