How Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Seemingly Took A Wild Shot At The Patriots' Owner
I did a triple-take seeing this.
Former NFL coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, are making headlines again amid this Super Bowl LX weekend. However, this time, the couple aren't drawing attention because of anything about their relationship specifically. While the pair's love life has been a point of interest over the last year, sports fans are now talking about the wild way Hudson seemingly took a shot at Belichick's former boss, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
While it seemed that Belichick and Kraft squashed their feud during The Roast of Tom Brady following his firing, it looks like they may still have bad blood. Hudson fired the latest shot, this time in the wildest way imaginable, with an alleged reference to a troubling incident involving the Pats' owner.
Jordon Hudson Wore A Wild Shirt Seemingly Referencing Patriots Owner Robert Kraft
TMZ obtained photos from Hudson and Belichick's outing at the North Carolina and Duke basketball game over the weekend, and she made quite the statement with her attire. Hudson's t-shirt read Orchids Of Asia Day Spa, the name of a massage parlor in Florida.
That's not just any massage parlor, however, but the same massage parlor that Robert Kraft was arrested at in 2019 as part of a reported prostitution sting. Ultimately, the charges against Kraft were later dropped, but the incident received a lot of publicity and negative press for the organization. Was it a coincidence that Hudson wore this shirt, or was it a jab at Kraft on a day she knew the cameras would be on her?
What's Going On With Bill Belichick's Continued Feud With The New England Patriots?
It's possible this is the latest crack Belichick and Hudson have made at Robert Kraft, as well as the New England Patriots organization. Belichick was fired from the Patriots after 24 seasons, and even though he's returned to football as a coach for the University of North Carolina college, there are signs he's not over losing his job.
For example, Belichick banned scouts from the New England Patriots from visiting the UNC facilities. While Jordon Hudson hasn't been involved in the drama between the Patriots and Belichick, the former Miss Maine Pageant hopeful's relationship with the future Hall of Fame coach puts a spotlight on her in just about everything she does.
The t-shirt situation marks a head-turning move, especially with the Patriots competing to win the Super Bowl the same weekend Hudson debuted the look. Perhaps that was her true intention: to get the sports world talking at a time when others are offering SB predictions and preparing to watch the Super Bowl LX halftime show. Well, if that was the case, I would say she accomplished the mission, though I'm not sure how it'll be viewed by the sports world at large.
Super Bowl LX is on NBC tonight, February 8th at 6:30 p.m. ET, or stream it with a Peacock subscription. Tune in to see if the Patriots can win a Super Bowl without their former coach, or if they'll fall short to the Seattle Seahawks.
