After Internet Users Alleged Nicepool Connected To Justin Baldoni, Now They Have A Theory About It Ends With Us And Green Lantern, Too

Ever since its release, the book to screen adaptation It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) has been synonymous with controversy. After going viral for Blake Lively's conversations with journalists, a number of lawsuits have been filed around the project, by both Lively and actor/director Justin Baldoni. Following rumors about Deadpool 3's Nicepool being a spoof of Baldoni, there's a new theory connecting It Ends With Us to Green Lantern.

The legal situation surrounding It Ends With Us is a complicated ones, due to the various allegations and lawsuits currently in play. The public has been super invested in seeing how it all shakes out, and now a Twitter user has theorized how Green Lantern (which is streaming with a Max subscription) might also be part of the drama. They re-watched the DC movie, and found a similarity between the dancing scene and one that's in the middle of the drama for It Ends With Us. As this individual posted:

But I noticed that about 30 mins into the film, there's a scene where Lively and Reynolds characters dance in a bar in an almost identical way to the slow dance scene from IEWU. The only difference is the characters were talking. Could it be possible that Lively was trying to recreate the scene to be similar to the scene she did with her husband when she fell in love with him? Did she rewrite the scene to mirror the details of the dance? Is this what she means when she says her husband is 'all over this movie'? Did Reynolds see this and get jealous because it hit a nerve?

Is anyone else's mind spinning? Clearly the drama has captured the attention of fans, who are paying attention to each new twist and offering their own insights. Of course, it's impossible to tell definitively about what happened on the set either way.

Blake Lively's lawsuit against Wayfarer Studios kickstarted a giant brouhaha, with Baldoni filing a defamation suit against Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as well as another complaint against The New York Times. Fans have been trying to get to the bottom of the situation, which is no doubt why this latest theory hit Twitter, and brought Green Lantern into the proceedings.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Of course, it could just be a coincidence that Lively danced on screen in both of these projects. After all, this isn't something specific that would only make sense in just one movie. But that won't stop the public from dissecting every frame of footage as the various lawsuits continue flying.

One of the points of contention surrounding It Ends With Us has been the lack of an intimacy coordinator on set, with Lively alleging that she was uncomfortable by the way Baldoni was physical with her while shooting. The same tweet addressed this with the Green Lantern scene in question, posting:

side observation - she's rubbing her hands all over him and not intimacy coordinator is around

Of course, there's some context missing from this allegation. To start, the scene was the theatrical cut of Green Lantern, so crew members would never be visible on screen anyway. So this is an allegation that doesn't quite hold.

Additionally, the use of intimacy coordinators is a relatively new practice, and the position likely wouldn't have even existed when Green Lantern was filming back in 2010. So comparing the DC project to It Ends With Us feels like apples and oranges.

Regardless, it's clear that fans are invested in the legal battle surrounding It Ends With Us. Only time will tell how it all shakes out, and if the actors end up actually facing off in court. Unfortunately it would appear that a potential sequel isn't happening, in the 2025 movie release list or beyond.