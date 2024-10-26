After Alleged It Ends With Us Drama, Justin Baldoni Talks About Receiving Support From Gina Rodriguez

There may still be a lot of alleged drama and speculation surrounding It Ends With Us and the reportedly tense relationship between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. However, when it comes to Baldoni’s relationships with co-stars from his other prominent projects, things are looking great. That’s because, after all the attention surrounding the release of his film on the 2024 movie schedule , his Jane the Virgin co-star Gina Rodriguez showed big-time support for him.

How Gina Rodriguez Showed Support For Justin Baldoni After It Ends With Us Came Out

On September 12 – which was about a month after rumors regarding Baldoni and Lively started swirling while reviews for It Ends With Us came out – Gina Rodriguez spoke to People about her long-time co-star. She noted how much she adores him, and she sweetly explained:

Justin is a sweet, sweet soul. Man, he's a sweetie pie. That guy is — that's my brother forever. Forever and ever.

The two played Jane Villanueva and Rafael Solano on Jane the Virgin for five seasons. In the show, they shared a child after Jane was accidentally artificially inseminated with Rafael’s sperm, and what followed was a soapy and lovely on-again-off-again relationship. The two had magnificent chemistry in the series, and they’ve remained close friends since it wrapped in 2019.

She went on to say that “hands down,” the It Ends With Us director is the co-star she keeps in closest contact with. While he does speak with other Jane the Virgin cast members like Yael Grobglas, who played Petra, and Brett Dier, who played Michael, it’s Baldoni who she talks to at the most frequent rate.

Then, she ended her comments about him by reiterating that the actor/director is like her “brother.” Now, Justin Baldoni has responded to this kind statement that came during a turbulent time.

Justin Baldoni Reflects On The Sweet Message From His Jane The Virgin Co-Star

Notably, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have not directly spoken about the rumors that surrounded their film yet, only their co-star Brandon Sklenar has addressed the discourse . However, during a recent interview with People , the Jane the Virgin actor was asked about Rodriguez’s comments that came out when all the other news about his film was breaking. In response, he said:

You know what? That came at a very special time for me and that meant a lot. She really showed up for me. That was really sweet.

Like Rodriguez, Baldoni said his co-star is like “family” to him, explaining:

That was really sweet. She's a sweetheart. She's family forever.

Obviously, we don’t know if her statement or this one was clouded by the discourse surrounding It Ends With Us and rumors like the ones about a second cut and the re-writing of a key scene , among other things. However, the timing of it falls right around when all that was happening.

Continuing to gush about his TV wife, Baldoni said he’d love to work with her again soon. He also specified that he hopes it is a project that she directs, saying:

I'd love to work with her. She's so talented. I hope it's a movie that she directs. She's a fantastic director, so I would love to act in something that she directs.

Baldoni has directed many films, including It Ends With Us, while Rodriguez helmed a handful of episodes of Jane the Virgin and other shows like Diary of a Future President and Good Sam. So, with all their experience in front of and behind the camera, it’d be lovely to see them work together again on a big project.