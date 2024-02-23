After Naked Saltburn Scene, Barry Keogahn Dropped Trou For New Cover And Fans Have So Many Funny Take

Actor Barry Keoghan has had a thriving career for years now, including roles in major projects like Dunkirk and Eternals. But currently he's most closely associated with his role in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn, which is available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription. The movie went viral for a number of scenes, including Keoghan's naked dance scene at the end to "Murder on the Dancefloor." Now the 31 year-old actor has once again dropped trou for a new cover, and fans have so many funny takes.

There's been at on of chatter about Barry Keoghan lately, and the wild antics his character participated in throughout the movie's runtime. Saltburn's bathtub scene is perhaps the most infamous, but there was also that wild grave masturbation scene and (of course) the naked dance finale... including full frontal from the actor. It's likely for this reason that he posted nude for Vanity Fair's recent Hollywood issue, and the responses were A+. As a reminder, you can check out the video where he posed in the buff:

Presenting the 30th annual #VFHollywood Issue, our cheekiest yet, starring Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Jodie Comer, Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee, Charles Melton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan. 🔗: https://t.co/q98NkynQzU… pic.twitter.com/S5ID11nPagFebruary 21, 2024 See more

This clip quickly went viral, especially the Keoghan nudity of it all. While this no doubt helped to get more eyes on the Vanity Fair cover, the responses to him going nude so soon after Saltburn were pretty hilarious. Although some find Keoghan to be a sex symbol, others hilarious poked fun at his nude pose. As one person tweeted:

why’s he kinda giving the pixar lamp

Well, I can't unsee that now. The look Keoghan gives to camera does actually resemble the Pixar lamp, and now I'm going to be thinking about the connection between those two for the foreseeable future.

It certainly seems like Barry Keoghan is comfortable in his own skin, and willing to go naked when the role goes for it. Not only was he naked during the Saltburn dance, but he showed full frontal throughout that sequence. Another tweet poked fun at his penchant for nudity, sharing:

Barry Keoghan showing up for work on any given day pic.twitter.com/q7rkRcM4HUFebruary 21, 2024 See more

A wise Rugrat once said "Nakie is good, Nakie is free, Nakie is... Nakie!", and it looks like Keoghan has taken that message to heart as of late. We'll just have to see if he once again bares it all for an upcoming movie.

While there are plenty of folks who are thirsting for Keoghan as of late, others are less impressed-- particularly since they've already seen it all in Saltburn. As another tweet reads:

We’ve already seen it

This sentiment was shared by other folks in response to Keoghan being the only naked celebrity in Vanity Fair's viral issue. Another viral tweet poked fun at this, reading:

At this stage I’m more familiar with Barry Keoghan’s arse than I am with my own

Points were made. Especially if you're one of the people who have watched Saltburn multiple times. In that case, you'd be quite a familiar with Barry Keoghan's body and genitals.

Smart money says this clip of Keoghan will be watched over and over again, considering how many folks have been thirsting for him in the wake of Saltburn's streaming release. Although the funny responses make it all worth it.