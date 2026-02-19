DC Rumor About The Batman 3 And The Brave And The Bold Will Bum Out Some Fans

The superhero genre is showing no signs of slowing, and there are currently countless questions about upcoming DC movies. DC Studios' co-CEO James Gunn has slowly begun crafting a new shared universe, with the first slate of DCU projects, hitting both theaters and streaming with a HBO Max subscription. A new rumor about the that studio recently arrived online, which claims to know Gunn's plans for various Batman projects. And some fans are not going to be happy if it turns out to be true.

Folks who have spent years watching the DC movies in order are super curious about the new shared universe, especially after the first slate of projects Gods and Monsters was revealed. One such title is Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold, which would seemingly bring both Batman and Robin into the new shared universe. But a new report by scooper DanielRPK (via The Direct) claims we might be waiting a while for that movie to come together. He claimed:

Oh I am told Brave and the Bold is not coming for years. Gunn is pushing to get The Batman 3 out faster he wants that trilogy over he wants to move on. Doesn’t want two Batmans.

Do you hear that sound? It's Robin fans out there letting out a sigh of exasperation. Because, if this rumor is true, it sounds like we'll be waiting a number of years before finally seeing Batman and his protege in the DCU. Instead, Gunn may want Matt Reeves' The Batman trilogy to wrap up before bringing a new version of the Dark Knight to the big screen.

This does seem like a logical choice, so that there aren't two different version of Gotham's Protector competing at the box office. Still, there are folks who would rather see Batman and Robin join the new shared universe sooner rather than later.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home to the world of DC Comics (the DCU, DCEU, and classics). Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

A big reason why fans like me are ready to finally see Robin back on the big screen is because no members of the larger Bat-family ever made it into the previous DCEU. The closest we got was a dead Robin's suit in Batman v Superman, although the full story behind Joker killing him was never revealed. Then there was the scrapped Batgirl movie, which was shot and nearly completed before Warner Bros. dropped it in favor of a tax write-off. So it's about time we got to see Batman's sidekicks get their moment in the sun.

Only time will tell if the above rumor will end up coming to fruition, so we'll have to see if James Gunn offers any official comment about The Batman: Part Three and The Brave and The Bold. He's pretty generous about shutting down rumors online, so perhaps we'll get an answer sooner rather than later.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Matt Reeves' franchise, The Batman: Part II will be released on October 1, 2027.