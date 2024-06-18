After Sir Ian McKellen's Bad Stage Fall, The Theater Has Released A Recovery Statement

Veteran actor and two-time Oscar nominee Ian McKellen gave audiences a scare last night when he lost his footing during a West End production of Player Kings and fell from the stage. He was rushed to the hospital, but according to a statement from the Noel Coward Theater where the actor was performing, McKellen is doing okay and should be back on the stage soon.

It was during the Monday evening performance that the accident occurred. In a statement released by the theater ( via Variety ) while no specific details are given regarding his injuries, it appears that they were minor. The Tuesday evening performance has been canceled so the actor can recover, but plans are for the show to go on as of Wednesday. The statement reads in part…

Following a scan, the brilliant NHS (National Health Service) team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirit. The production has made the decision to cancel the performance on Tuesday June 18 so Ian can rest.

According to reports, the scene in question involved two other actors involved in a fight scene, while McKellen circled around them. It was during this that he apparently took a bad step and fell off the front of the stage. Based on the statement things are looking good for Ian McKellen but at the time things didn’t sound so good. A theater critic in attendance stated McKellen could be heard “screaming in pain” following the fall.

Falling from a stage certainly isn’t going to feel good but aside from, one assumes, some bruises, it sounds like he’s ok. Bones could have been broken but it seems like that’s not the case.

McKellen has gained fame in roles such as The Lord of the Rings and the X-Men movies but has never entirely stopped performing on stage where he got his start. He once counseled his friend Patrick Stewart to not do Star Trek because it would take him away from the stage.

It’s wonderful to read that Ian McKellen is doing ok and the worst thing that’s happening is that a single performance is being cancelled. A stage fall certainly could have been a great deal worse, especially for the 85-year-old actor. Elsewhere in the statement, it’s mentioned two doctors in the performance's audience offered their assistance. That may have greatly helped the situation and was certainly a stroke of luck for the situation.

Theatergoers impacted by the Monday night performance that ended early and the canceled Tuesday night show will be contacted to deal with the missed show, and hopefully, other arrangements can be made. Overall it’s just good to hear that McKellen isn’t more seriously hurt.

Player Kings was near the end of its run at the Noel Coward Theater, with the final performance set for June 22. However, the show is set to perform at four other theaters through July.

While the actor may be 85 years old, he certainly isn't slowing down as an actor. McKellen recently said he was willing to return for the new Lord of the Rings movies recently announced by Peter Jackson that will focus on Gollum, though he stopped short of committing to them.