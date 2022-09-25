Post Malone Hospitalized A Week After Gnarly Video Showed Him Falling Through A Hole On Stage
He's still feeling that nasty fall.
Post Malone proved how important his fans and his music are to him during his September 17 concert in St. Louis, Missouri. Concertgoers posted gnarly videos of the “Circles” singer falling through a hole in the floor and writhing in pain as medics rushed to his aid. Despite reportedly breaking multiple ribs in the fall, the singer returned to the stage after taking a few minutes to collect himself to finish his show. Now, however, it seems those injuries might have caught up with him, as a week after that scary fall, Malone was hospitalized after having trouble breathing.
The “Better Now” singer posted to Instagram stories on September 24 — just about an hour before his concert in Boston, Massachusetts, was set to start — revealing to fans that he had to cancel the show because he was in the hospital. His message read:
It’s pretty unbelievable to me that Post Malone (whose real name is Austin Post) was able to continue his performances following that incident in St. Louis. Watching him screaming in pain in that video was so terrifying, and the fact that he not only finished the show that night, but continued his Twelve Carat Tour the following evening in Columbus, Ohio, is wild.
While fans were undoubtedly disappointed at the Saturday concert’s cancellation, it’s pretty obvious that the singer was crushed as well, with his short message to fans containing three apologies and three “I love you”s. Apparently they’re already working to reschedule the event.
As well as Columbus, Ohio, the Wrath of Man actor also performed two shows in Ontario, Canada, on September 20 and 21, before completing the first of what was supposed to be two nights in Boston. There’s no word yet on whether or not the Olive Garden aficionado will be able to make his September 27 date in Cleveland, Ohio. It’s still fairly early in the Twelve Carat Tour, too, with Post Malone scheduled for 28 more shows through November 16.
He's really shown his “the show must go on” spirit, and it was surprising that he was able to recover enough to do the past week’s shows, given how much pain he was in after falling through the hole. The incident occurred after a hole used to lower his guitar from the stage failed to be covered up. As well as clearly hitting his chest, it also looked like Post Malone banged his face on the floor.
As frustrating as I’m sure it is for all involved when concerts have to be canceled, I hope Post Malone takes the time he needs to heal and avoid further injury. In the meantime, you can see Austin Post show off his acting chops in the stunning action movie Spenser Confidential, which is available to anyone with a Netflix subscription.
