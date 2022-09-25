Post Malone Hospitalized A Week After Gnarly Video Showed Him Falling Through A Hole On Stage

Post Malone proved how important his fans and his music are to him during his September 17 concert in St. Louis, Missouri. Concertgoers posted gnarly videos of the “Circles” singer falling through a hole in the floor and writhing in pain as medics rushed to his aid. Despite reportedly breaking multiple ribs in the fall, the singer returned to the stage after taking a few minutes to collect himself to finish his show. Now, however, it seems those injuries might have caught up with him, as a week after that scary fall, Malone was hospitalized after having trouble breathing.

The “Better Now” singer posted to Instagram stories on September 24 — just about an hour before his concert in Boston, Massachusetts, was set to start — revealing to fans that he had to cancel the show because he was in the hospital. His message read:

Boston, I love y’all so fucking much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so fucking sorry. Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now. Once again, I’m so fucking sorry, I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon. I’m so sorry. -Love, Austy

It’s pretty unbelievable to me that Post Malone (whose real name is Austin Post) was able to continue his performances following that incident in St. Louis. Watching him screaming in pain in that video was so terrifying, and the fact that he not only finished the show that night, but continued his Twelve Carat Tour the following evening in Columbus, Ohio, is wild.

While fans were undoubtedly disappointed at the Saturday concert’s cancellation, it’s pretty obvious that the singer was crushed as well, with his short message to fans containing three apologies and three “I love you”s. Apparently they’re already working to reschedule the event.

As well as Columbus, Ohio, the Wrath of Man actor also performed two shows in Ontario, Canada, on September 20 and 21, before completing the first of what was supposed to be two nights in Boston. There’s no word yet on whether or not the Olive Garden aficionado will be able to make his September 27 date in Cleveland, Ohio. It’s still fairly early in the Twelve Carat Tour, too, with Post Malone scheduled for 28 more shows through November 16.

He's really shown his “the show must go on” spirit, and it was surprising that he was able to recover enough to do the past week’s shows, given how much pain he was in after falling through the hole. The incident occurred after a hole used to lower his guitar from the stage failed to be covered up. As well as clearly hitting his chest, it also looked like Post Malone banged his face on the floor.