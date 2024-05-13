After Sydney Sweeney Signed On For Female Boxing Biopic, The Real Athlete She’s Playing Shared Her Thoughts

Sydney Sweeney is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now which means her next film projects are going to be big movies simply by virtue of the fact that she is in it. Sweeney recently signed on to a movie that will have her taking on the role of boxer Christy Martin, and one person who is certainly very interested in that casting decision is Martin herself. The boxer has very high hopes for this film, and it appears she’s thrilled that Sweeney has been cast.

Every biopic goes under a microscope as it is investigated for its authenticity, but that’s only more true when the subject of that biopic is still alive. Christy Martin‘s story is going to reach a lot of people when the as-yet untitled film, deals with drama not only inside the ring but also outside, as Martin was the victim of domestic violence. The fighter tells TMZ she’s very happy Sydney Sweeney has been cast to play her. She said simply…

I think she is young, hot, talented and about to make a movie that in 20-plus years, fathers will watch with their daughters to make them aware of domestic violence.

When Sweeney was announced in the role of Christy Martin, the star talked about the kickboxing and grappling she did as a teen, so the actress has at least some experience in the ring that will likely aid in her training in the role. Martin says she will be directly involved in that training, to make sure Sweeney can perform the physical elements of the role.

Martin specifically calls Sydney Sweeney talented, which is something that has been a topic of debate of late. A producer recently made headlines for criticizing Sweeney saying she "can't act." Martin clearly doesn’t agree with that sentiment.

While Sweeney will have a lot of work to do to handle the boxing scenes, Martin seems more focused on Sweeney’s skills outside the ring. The former boxer was stabbed 25 times by her husband in 2010. Martin hopes the movie brings more attention not only to the underappreciated sport of women’s boxing but also to the issue of domestic violence. She continued…

I want this movie to bring awareness to domestic violence, the challenge of sexuality and overall underdog story. I am a coal miner's daughter from a small town in southern West Virginia that made an impact in a sport that wasn't taken seriously -- women’s boxing.

We don’t know yet when we’ll see the upcoming Sydney Sweeney movie where she plays Christy Martin. The star has already had a tumultuous time on the 2024 movie schedule. Sweeney's horror film Immaculate got a solid critical response, while her superhero attempt Madame Web bombed. The boxing film is likely a year away at the least. But perhaps we’ll get to follow the actress's training journey in the same way Dwayne Johnson is letting fans follow his training camp to play an MMA fighter.