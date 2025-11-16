After Watching Jacob Elordi In Frankenstein, There's One Career Move I'd Love Him To Make

Guillermo del Toro’s vision for Frankenstein has finally been realized, as the film hit select theaters weeks ago and just recently became available on Netflix as part of the 2025 movie schedule. An adaptation of Mary Shelley’s iconic novel, del Toro’s film is beautiful, well-directed and powerfully acted. One of standouts is Jacob Elordi, who plays the Creature at the center of this gothic tale. Elordi is actually so good that one aspect of his performance has me hoping he’ll consider a specific career move.

There’s A Specific Type Of Acting Work Jacob Elordi Should Think About Moving Forward

Anyone who’s seen del Toro’s latest film surely knows it relies heavily on narration, with one portion being told from the perspective of Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) and the other from his monstrous creation. With that, Jacob Elordi is called upon to deliver copious amounts of dialogue in addition to the lines he has in scenes with fellow actors. The narrator-driven approach works, and while watching the film, I also had one thought: “Wow, Elordi really should consider seeking out voice-acting roles.”

The Deep Water star – who underwent a long makeup process for this part – was faced with the challenge of formulating a voice for the Creature that was not only ominous, but soulful as well. He more than succeeds on that front, as his voicework helps bolster Guillermo del Toro’s already-strong writing. What’s most impressive, though, is that the A-lister’s pipes are practically unrecognizable when he’s in character. Honestly, if I didn’t know it was him going in, I probably would’ve thought he was another actor entirely.

Voice-acting is challenging and, quite frankly, few on-camera actors have the chops to do it as skillfully as performers who regularly work in recording booths. Elordi deserves recognition in this regard, and I’d love to see him take on work in interesting animated films. With the right role, I can only imagine what he could do with filmmakers like Hayao Miyazaki or Brad Bird. Elordi could even reteam with animation lover Guillermo del Toro, who directed the emotional and thought-provoking Pinocchio.

Being a superhero fan, I can also think of a couple of perfect voice-acting roles for Jacob Elordi within that genre. Specifically, and this may be a little on the nose after Frankenstein, but it’s hard not to think of Elordi voicing Swamp Thing. I find this all exciting to think about, but there’s still the matter of whether Elordi is actually open to this professional avenue.

Jacob Elordi Is Busy With On-Camera Work

At this point, Elordi is essentially in his “movie star” era and headlining a number of marquee titles. Priscilla, Saltburn and The Sweet East are among the notable credits he’s amassed in recent years, and he has Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars and Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights adaptation lined up for the 2026 movie schedule. Of course, Elordi is also still a fixture within TV, and he’s most notably set to reprise his role as Nate Jacobs for Euphoria Season 3.

I’d like to think Elordi could squeeze in a voice-acting role or two, but considering how his career is taking off with live-action fare, I’m not even sure if he’s even remotely interested in voiceover work. Still, if marquee stars like Oscar Isaac (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Florence Pugh (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) and Robert Pattinson (The Boy and the Heron) make time for such work, I’m confident Elordi could at least consider it.

For now, sign up for a Netflix subscription and stream Jacob Elordi’s stellar work in Frankenstein. You’ll be better for having seen his physical performance and for hearing his impeccable vocal work.