Jacob Elordi’s Full Frankenstein Transformation Has Been Revealed, And Fans Have Flirty Takes On The Creature

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein recently hit the 2025 movie schedule and will soon be available to stream for all with a Netflix subscription. Now, the streamer has unveiled the first full image of Jacob Elordi as the Creature, and let’s just say, the internet didn’t stand a chance. The Saltburn star is nearly unrecognizable under the chillingly detailed prosthetics and long hair, yet somehow manages to project a dark, hypnotic allure that fans are calling both “brutal” and “beautiful.” Commenters have all the flirty takes, and I’m so here for it.

The still, shared on Netflix’s official Instagram account, shows Elordi with pale, stitched skin, hollowed eyes and a piercing gaze that’s the right mix of tragic and terrifying. It’s a striking, painterly image you can see for yourself below, and it's a look that’s already redefining what audiences expect from Mary Shelley’s iconic creation.

For my money, I think there is definitely a Bernie Wrightson influence on the design —obviously less skeletal and more rizz —and commenters had some thoughts. Fans wasted no time filling the comment section with all the thirst you’d expect. Let’s break down what folks are saying.

The Internet Reacts To Elordi’s Creature Look

For many, this is the first time a Frankenstein’s Creature design looks monstrous, but still has a bit of sex appeal. Make no mistake, Elordi is spooky but, as the comments suggest, he could still pull some numbers. Here’s a look at some of the top reactions to the Netflix character reveal:

"We finally got Canonically Beautiful Frankenstein's Creature 🗣" - @territorialpissings.mp3

"But he’s hauntingly gorgeous….“ - @ohitsjackieho

"I need that first photo hanging on my wall 😍" - @erikaenchanted

"I’m gonna need this portrait of The Creature framed & put up over my bed.🤌🏻" - @mummydahlia_

"YESSS HE GAVE US HOT FRANKENSTEIN!!!!" - @r__ane_01

"He did NOT have to pull his face card like that 😩♥️🔥" - @snowpaw11

"Mary Shelley would love this version.” — @ledlite

“Imagine Mary finally seeing a movie adaptation without the green-skinned version of the creature" — @odetoshelley

Netflix wasn’t above getting in on the fun, replying to some of the comments with cheeky comments like, “first one is me after a chemical peel” and “literally same.” Needless to say, it's looking to be a “Hot Creature Fall” for Elrodi.

What Folks Who’ve Already Seen The Movie Have To Say

Thus far, reactions from critics who’ve seen Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein have been mixed, but nearly everyone agrees on one thing, and that is that Jacob Elordi’s portrayal of the Creature is mesmerizing. The Euphoria actor steps into the role opposite Oscar Isaac’s Victor Frankenstein, taking on a part that was initially offered to Andrew Garfield, and he absolutely makes it his own.

Elordi seems to bring both power and pathos to the role, grounding the monster’s rage in something deeply human — sorrow. Interestingly, a negative comment from his early acting days pushed the actor to take on the challenge of playing the creature, and it’s clear he set out to prove something to himself and the audience.

Jacob Elordi’s casting may have raised eyebrows at first, but his haunting physicality and quiet vulnerability make him a perfect fit for del Toro’s tragic, gothic vision. Between the film’s breathtaking design and the director’s signature romantic horror aesthetic, Frankenstein is shaping up to be one of the most discussed releases of the year and quite possibly the definitive Frankenstein for a new generation. Also, if you happen to be one of the many fans thirsting over this “hot Creature,” well… this movie might just be your new obsession.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is now playing in select theaters and will be available to stream on Netflix starting November 7, 2025.