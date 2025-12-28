Timothée Chalamet Posted Sweet Throwback Photos For His 30th Birthday, But I’m More Focused On The Shoutout From Susan Boyle

Timothée Chalamet is marking a major milestone in his life this weekend, as he’s finally reached a certain club. On Sunday, December 27, Chalamet turned 30 years old, which may be somewhat surprising, given his boyish looks and charm. The always entertaining (and confident) actor celebrated the occasion by sharing a post to social media, which included a number of vintage pictures as well as some recent ones. However, what has my attention even more is the tribute he received from none other than Susan Boyle.

What Timothée Chalamet Did To Commemorate Another Year Around The Sun

Early Sunday, the Call Me by Your Name star took to Instagram to celebrate his birthday. His post was marked with a number of photos, some of which were from his childhood. Among those were even some snapshots of a younger Chalamet playing soccer. The A-lister also captioned the post with a funny message in which he thanked everyone for the birthday wishes and dubbed himself “Uncle TimmyTim.” Check out the post below:

At this point, I’d hardly give Chalamet “unc” (which is slang for uncle) status, given he’s still quite young. That said, that declaration just seems to be his way of poking fun at the fact that he's now officially the big 3-0. It’s also cool to see him share those photos, which serve as a way for him to reflect on the experiences he’s had. And it goes without saying that at this point in his life and career, he’s gotten to do a lot.

There’s also now something else that the Little Women star has experienced that few others can claim. I’m referring to the fact that he can now say he’s been serenaded by one of the most accomplished singers working today.

Susan Boyle Sends Birthday Wishes In A Very Sweet Way

Watching Susan Boyle perform can be a visceral experience on its own, but imagine a situation in which she actually sings for you. Timothée Chalamet experienced that when Boyle recorded a video, in which she sang “Happy Birthday” to him. Chalamet shared the clip on his Instagram story and, via his caption, he thanked the “I Dreamed a Dream” performer for the well wishes. Check it out down below:

I honestly wouldn’t have expected Chalamet and Boyle to come into each other’s orbits, though it happened – and it’s in great part due to the jacket Boyle is wearing in that clip. Chalamet has been promoting his 2025 movie schedule release, Marty Supreme, and that sweet jacket has been part of the campaign. Chalamet sent a jacket to Boyle, and it feels like this birthday greeting is one way of her saying, “thank you.” Regardless of Boyle’s intent, though, it was a sweet gesture on her part.

Speaking of Timothée Chalamet’s new movie, Marty Supreme has been heralded by critics, with a considerable amount of praise going towards the leading man’s performances. By all accounts, the actor truly committed to the role, even foregoing a stunt double for a very raw paddling scene. Chalamet has already received a 2026 Golden Globe nomination for his performance as Marty Mauser, and he’s predicted to be a serious contender amid this coming awards season.

Major acclaim and a performance from Susan Boyle aren’t a bad way to kick off a 30th birthday, if I do say so myself. Chalamet also has plenty to look forward to in the coming year, including the release of Dune: Part Three, which wrapped this past November. Before that and ahead of the slew of award shows in the coming year, though, I hope Chalamet just takes some time to soak up his 30th birthday and relish the occasion.

Check out Timothée Chalamet’s performance in Marty Supreme, which is now playing in theaters nationwide.