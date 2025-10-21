Jacob Elordi Talks Euphoria Season 3, But Don't Expect Him To Dish On Anyone Else's Storylines

Fans have been waiting a long time for the third season of Euphoria, to the point where it didn’t even seem like we’d ever be getting it. The series has been pushed back a number of times, due to factors like strikes and creative differences, but filming finally kicked off earlier this year. Now, with the upcoming A24 show confirmed for spring 2026, there will be a lot to look forward to, including a time jump. Jacob Elordi is spilling some of the beans on Season 3, but don’t expect him to dish on anyone else’s storylines.

Euphoria Season 2 aired in 2022, so it’s been quite a long time. By the time Season 3 premieres, it would be over four years. However, it sounds like the wait will be worth it, as Elordi told Variety there will be much in store. And that’s not even including the storylines:

It was incredible, man. It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before. [Sam Levinson] constructed something that’s incredibly clever and cinematic. I think people are really going to like it.

There have been some aesthetically pleasing and groundbreaking scenes in Euphoria, so it’s not surprising that Season 3 would up the ante. It’s hard to predict just what the season will look like, both cinematically and storyline-wise. Elordi will return to the HBO drama as Nate Jacobs and more than likely bring some pretty messy storylines, especially since Sydney Sweeney was seen wearing a wedding dress on set.

All that said, there wasn’t much he could spill about other storylines, since they’re so secretive about it even with other cast members. As he put it:

Everybody shoots at different storylines. I don’t know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline. You don’t know what the other story lines are. It’s like FBI files. So it’s great because I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven’t been able to do before. I’m really excited.

It’s not unusual for an actor to only know or be aware of their storyline for a movie or show, and are only given their specific lines as opposed to the entire script. Whether it’s because they want to stay focused on their story or, as it goes with Marvel movies, because it’s just too secretive. It also makes sense not to really learn anything else unless you’re filming with other people, and it pertains to your own story. But this does make me curious as to who Elordi mostly has scenes with, and whether or not fans should really be taking that wedding dress picture as a sign that Nate and Cassie are, in fact, together in Season 3.

Sweeney previously teased what’s in store for Cassie, revealing that she is “crazy” and “even worse” after the time jump, which is not a good thing for fans who already don’t like her decisions. At the very least, Elordi shared earlier this year how “touching” and “incredible” it’s been filming Euphoria, so regardless of these crazy storylines, there will probably be some emotion behind them as well.

A premiere date for Euphoria Season 3 has not been revealed, but fans have been waiting over three years. Having to wait a little bit longer won’t kill them. But just hearing Elordi’s comments about it are making me even more excited. Euphoria is one of the best shows streaming on HBO Max, and that probably won’t change when Season 3 gets here.