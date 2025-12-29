90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Had Me Shaking My Head After Forrest's Mom Asked Him And Sheena About Their Sex Lives

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "It’s Going To Be a Bumpy Ride." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' final episode before the 2026 TV schedule kicks off didn't disappoint. I was hyped to finally see Forrest and Sheena meet face-to-face, especially after the drama of her stealing money. What I didn't expect was another classic 90 Day Fiancé sex scene, though this one was notably more uncomfortable than previous ones. That's especially wild since there was no sex whatsoever, and I can't be the only one who thinks Forrest's mother, Molly, is way too interested in his sex life.

Forrest's Mom Is Too Invested In His Sex Life With Sheena

When I saw Forrest and Sheena share an adjacent room in the hotel with his mother and stepfather, I let out a heavy sigh. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days already prepped the audience by revealing both were virgins, and they hoped they would be able to remedy that by the time Forrest's trip to the Philippines was over.

The couple decided against having sex on the first night, and the only person who seemed to have a problem with that was Molly. Forrest's mom insisted that they try other forms of sex and began listing off options before he finally had to tell her to stop. Sheena was clearly embarrassed, but the strange part was how angry his mother was that she had to lay off.

I don't think it's any coincidence that, hours later, Molly kept pressing Sheena about the money drama until the latter was in tears. It felt like a retaliation of sorts for how the sex talk in the car ended. That's just how I felt, to be clear, as the 90 Day Fiancé episode didn't directly state that.

I Feel This Is Less About Forrest's Safety And More About Control

Molly previously said she and Forrest would go to sex shops together in the United States and, now that Sheena is here, he acts as though it's suddenly inappropriate. I tend to side with Forrest's take, however, because he stepped up for Sheena, and that's always the right call when someone is an unconsenting party in a sexual conversation. As someone who doesn't want to discuss sex with my parents or my significant other's parents, I totally get where she's coming from.

More On 90 Day Fiancé (Image credit: TLC) A 90 Day: Hunt For Love Star Is Engaged, But Totally Not The One I Expected

Molly has repeatedly stated she doesn't want Forrest to be manipulated by Sheena, which is part of the reason that she insisted on taking this trip with him. So far, however, what she actually seems upset about is losing her son, who seems to do whatever she's said in the past, to his girlfriend.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both times that viewers have seen Molly take issue with Sheena, it was when she was overstepping, and Forrest had to tell her to back off. While I think it was fine for her to press for answers on why Sheena didn't tell them she gave her parents the money she saved with Forrest, I think she went too far in continually pushing for an explanation of why she didn't tell Forrest about it initially. There's no sense in beating her up over what's passed and talking about hypotheticals in that instance.

I do hope that Molly ultimately comes to accept Sheena, and doesn't risk her relationship with Forrest by continually trying to "protect" him from her. Sure, there's a chance he could be scammed and have his heart broken but, since she's his parent, I think she has to trust and take a step back, letting the chips fall where they may.

Honestly, I don't think Sheena is going to scam Forrest, but giving more money to her parents over time will ultimately cause issues between them. In the meantime, maybe they can work on establishing better boundaries with Molly and make it clear they don't want to talk about sex.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home to the world of DC Comics (the DCU, DCEU, and classics) as well as quality reality television franchises like 90 Day Fiancé. Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

Hopefully, Molly will give her son some private time with Sheena, as Forrest's story continues on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days on TLC on Sundays starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. I think I'm rooting for these two the most out of all the other new members of the cast, so I'm hoping they don't end up disappointing me in the end.