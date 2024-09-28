Wuthering Heights: Everything We Know About Emerald Fennell's Upcoming Book-To-Screen Adaptation

Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, an upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel of the same name, will soon bring the classic gothic story of two lovers and the complicated relationship between their two families to a new generation of moviegoers. The Academy Award-winning filmmaker’s follow-up to the much-talked-about Saltburn and third movie overall has been receiving a great deal of buzz ever since it was revealed that Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi would be leading its cast at some point in the future.

That said, now is as good a time as any to break down everything we know about the upcoming romantic drama and why fans of the beloved novel and newcomers alike should be excited, even if we don’t yet know how the Promising Young Woman filmmaker will tackle the source material. Let’s get into it, shall we?

Though the Wuthering Heights release date has not yet been announced, it’s safe to say we won’t be seeing it on the 2024 movie schedule , especially since production on Emerald Fennell’s upcoming movie hasn’t even begun (more on that later). It is likely, however, that the highly anticipated adaptation hits the big screen (or at least one of the best streaming services ) at some point on the 2025 movie schedule .

The Wuthering Heights Cast

With so many characters in the Earnshaw and Linton families appearing in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, the cast could end up being massive by the time everything is said and done. But for now, we know that Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi will be leading the book adaptation, per Deadline . Here are the famous literary characters they will be playing.

Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw

One of the most iconic characters from the history of literature, Catherine Earnshaw is the strong-willed protagonist of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, and so it only seems natural for Margot Robbie to be taking on the role. Robbie, who has been on a tear the past decade thanks to massive box office and pop-cultural hits like Barbie and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is no stranger to book adaptations, as she previously appeared in Peter Rabbit, Mary Queen of Scots, and Goodbye Christopher Robin.

Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff

Jacob Elordi has been one of the most promising up-and-coming young actors the past few years thanks to outstanding performances in Saltburn and Priscilla after showing up in all of the Kissing Booth movies over on Netflix. Elordi is also set to star in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Netflix movie , Frankenstein, in which he will play Frankenstein’s monster.

Elordi’s casting as Heathcliff hasn’t been without controversy, as some fans have become upset because the character is described as a dark-skinned man who is subjected to racism and prejudice after being brought into the fold by his wealthy foster family in the original text.

What Is Wuthering Heights About?

Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights is considered by many to be one of the greatest English-language novels ever written with its complex story about two families – the Earnshaws and the Lintons – and how their lives were forever changed upon the arrival of Heathcliff. Told through the memories of a housekeeper, the novel explores love, loss, revenge, and so much more.

It will be interesting to see how the successful actor-turned-screenwriter adjusts Brontë’s text and if she’ll keep it set in its Victorian Era setting or bring it to more modern times. Regardless, her track record speaks for itself, and it’s hard to see this not being a challenging, thought-provoking, and flashy adaptation of this literary treasure.

Emerald Fennell Is Both Writing And Directing The Adaptation

As has been the case with her previous two films – her stellar directorial debut , Promising Young Woman, and Saltburn – Emerald Fennell will be both writing and directing the upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights. However, this will be the Academy Award winner’s first feature film that is an adaptation of someone else’s work and not her own, which honestly adds even more intrigue to the already interesting project.

Fennell announced that she was working on the adaptation in a July 2024 X post that included a macabre illustration of a skeleton from graphic designer and illustrator Katie Buckley. How the artwork will influence the book-to-screen adaptation is anyone’s guess, but it does look cool.

Production Is Slated To Kick Off In 2025

When Deadline was reporting on the early casting news, the outlet also noted that production on Wuthering Heights was slated to get underway at some point in 2025 with the shoot taking place in the United Kingdom. Considering the source material, this makes perfect sense.

Not much else is known about the planned shoot, and it’s hard to say how long it will take for the movie to be filmed, edited, and released to the public. However, considering awards season and all the annual fall film festivals, it wouldn’t be all that surprising for everything to be wrapped up and ready to go in fall 2025.



Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment Is Producing The Adaptation, Its Third Collaboration With Emerald Fennell

In addition to starring in Wuthering Heights, Margot Robbie is also producing Emerald Fennell’s upcoming movie through her LuckyChap Entertainment production company, according to the Deadline article mentioned earlier. This isn’t out of left field, as LuckyChap has helped get Fennell’s previous two films, as well as multiple other successful movies in recent years, off the ground and into theaters.

How To Watch Previous Adaptations Of Wuthering Heights

For as long as movies (and TV shows) have been around, there have been adaptations of Wuthering Heights. Whether you’re looking for one of the best movies of 2012 , a limited series starring Tom Hardy (the 2009 adaptation), massive big-screen productions with Ralph Fiennes, or even classic black-and-white versions of the beloved tale, you’re more than covered.

While these aren’t all of the Wuthering Heights adaptations available, these four options should set you on your way and prepare you for what’s to come when Emerald Fennell’s interpretation arrives.

