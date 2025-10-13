Elliot Page Got Asked To Reunite With Christopher Nolan Years After Inception On The Odyssey. Why It ‘Selfishly’ Meant So Much Post-Transition

I rewatched Inception after fifteen years , and I’m confident it still holds up as one of Christopher Nolan's best films . Beyond great filmmaking, what makes it one of the best sci-fi movies of all time is its wonderful cast, including Elliot Page. And now the actor is opening up about reuniting with Nolan in the upcoming The Odyssey , and why it’s ‘selfishly’ meant so much to him, post-transition.

Page, who broke out as dream architect Ariadne in Inception, told fans at New York Comic Con (via Variety ) that the invitation was “a joy.” He also spoke candidly about why the timing carries extra personal weight, sharing with the crowd:

I was so excited to be thought of for [The Odyssey] and to be asked to come back to work with him. I loved working with him on Inception and loved being a part of that movie. I was just completely jazzed and excited, and [I] basically went and met with Chris and talked about the part, then sat in a room and read the script. It was such a joy to come back.

Nolan’s The Odyssey is slated for the 2026 movie schedule , continuing the director’s run of big-canvas event films, but for the Flatliner actor, the draw isn’t only the size of the screens. It’s the chance to return to a filmmaker who helped define a key era of their career, now with the clarity of who they are post-transition. As the Juno star put it:

To come back now, as you can imagine, being more comfortable in yourself makes these sorts of projects more enjoyable. To get to have a Chris Nolan experience again now meant so much to me selfishly.

The X-Men veteran’s use of “selfishly” feels refreshingly candid and understandable. Nolan remains one of today’s premiere big-screen filmmakers. For fans who loved Ariadne’s calm center in Inception’s maze, the idea of The Umbrella Academy alum channeling that presence into a mythic journey is an easy sell. However, the reunion also carries a more personal weight for the actor.

Why Starring In Inception Was More Complicated For Elliot Page Than It Might Seem

In the memoir Pageboy , the Hard Candy star recalls how the Inception shoot collided with his gender dysphoria, so intensely that he became physically ill. Everyone on set was kind, he notes, but he still felt miscast and adrift in a role he couldn’t fully inhabit. Cut to New York Comic Con, and the contrast couldn’t be sharper. Page told fans that returning for The Odyssey comes from a steadier place, meaning the experience was different.

As for the film, The Odyssey looks like it could be the decade’s biggest upcoming book-to-screen project . Nolan’s take on Homer arrives with a stacked ensemble—John Leguizamo, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, and Page, and a production scale built for IMAX bragging rights. It’s slated to hit theaters July 16, 2026, with Universal already stoking demand for opening day a year out.

For those who want to revisit Elliot Page's incredible work in Inception, it's currently streaming for everyone with an HBO Max subscription .