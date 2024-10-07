Ahead Of Tron: Ares, Garrett Hedlund Reflects On The Impact Of Legacy And Weighs In On The Upcoming Threequel

Known for its amazing soundtrack and setting, as well as being the sequel to one of the best sci-fi films of all time , Tron: Legacy was released in 2010 as an attempt to introduce newer audiences to the Grid. The film received mixed reviews at the time but has since amassed a strong following. For years, there was talk of a potential threequel and, now that film is coming in the form of Tron: Ares. Now, ahead of its release, Legacy star Garret Hedlund is opening up about the impact of the first sequel and how he feels about the latest film.

In some ways, it's honestly hard to believe that it's been nearly 14 years since Tron: Legacy graced the big screen. The legacy (no pun intended) of that movie remains strong, though, and Garret Hedlund knows it. The actor, who played protagonist Sam Flynn in the film, recently spoke to Collider , during which he discussed the sweet interactions he's had with fans as of late:

It's so funny how many people I've met recently that are younger, are older, and all seem to have just watched Tron: Legacy for the first time last week. It's been really the gift that keeps giving. The younger generation keeps watching it and being sort of vastly inspired by the look and aesthetic of it, the world of it, and the possibility of a world like The Grid. That's really so wonderful. It really gives great kudos to what [Tron: Legacy director] Joseph Kosinski did. You know the first Tron that Steven Lisberger did was so far above its time, as was this.

It's sweet to hear that the Country Song star is still receiving so much love for the sci-fi film, which also starred Jeff Bridges and Olivia Wilde among others. That is indeed a true testament to the creative vision of Joseph Kosinski. And, when it comes to what Jared Leto and the cast of Tron: Ares are cooking up, the Tulsa King actor is excited:

Man, I'm very excited for Tron: Ares coming to fruition. I'm very excited about what that's gonna bring not only the Tron fan base, but the world of The Grid. I know how hard everybody's been working within the world of The Grid. I'm really proud over all the obstacles they have with that one to see it come to fruition. And who knows? Maybe it's not the last anyone will see of Sam and Quorra.

While Disney has provided Ares updates here and there, many details on the flick are being kept under wraps. What is known, however, is that Joachim Rønning is directing, with Jared Leto playing the titular character and Jeff Bridges returning as Kevin Flynn. There are also sure to be plenty of surprises, and I'm sure hardcore fans wouldn't mind seeing Garrett Hedlund reprise his role as Sam.

With the Lightcyle Run ride (which includes Jared Leto ) now operational and a new movie in the works, fans of this franchise are certainly being fed. It's amazing that even over a decade after Legacy and years after the original 1982 flick, this IP still has some juice.

The future looks bright for the Tron universe right now, and you honestly love to see it. One would think that Garrett Hedlund will continue to feel the love and appreciate his own contributions to the series. And here's hoping he does indeed get the chance to suit up again and compete in the Grid at some point.

You can look forward to seeing Tron: Ares when it opens in theaters on October 5 as part of the 2025 movie schedule . For now, stream the first two installments using a Disney+ subscription .