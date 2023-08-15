AI Art Just Reimagined Harry Potter If Snape And Other Characters Got Different, Happier Endings, And I’m In My Feelings

It’s hard to not ponder the questions that surround “What if…” when it comes to Harry Potter , especially when thinking about the most heartbreaking deaths in the Wizarding World . For years, there have been alternate stories, posts and art made about endings fans have wished for, and now AI art has been made that reimagined the endings for characters like Snape, Fred Weasley and more. Let’s just say, I’m really in my feelings over this.

When it comes to alternate endings for various Harry Potter characters, my mind immediately goes to the people who met tragic ends in the series. This AI art did too. Along with posting images on Instagram crafted by artificial intelligence that shows couples that could have been, they also noted people they wish would have survived. Check it out:

Thinking back on the Harry Potter movies , I do find myself wishing and wondering about Snape and Fred specifically.

I know one of Severus’ biggest and best moments is when he dies and we truly learn he wasn’t the villain all along. However, I’ve always dreamed about him living through that moment, and being able to explain his feelings for Lily to Harry. Luckily, this art gives us a fantastical glimpse at what could have been with Alan Rickman ’s character, and I think I might need some tissues if I look at this happy and glowing image any longer.

Along the same lines, Fred Weasley living is something I wish could have happened. Fred and George were attached at the hip through the entire series, and the Weasley family was so close, so losing him hit everyone really hard, the audience included. Seeing this image of the twins laughing together brought up all the emotions, and it really makes me wish this beloved wizard had a happier ending.

Hedwig living was another example of a desired outcome, and the creator added some references and images to the events that led to Harry becoming the chosen one too. Personally, I would have loved to see the alternate timeline where Remus Lupin raised The Boy Who Lived instead of the Dursleys. Another alternate flashback included Sirius forgiving his brother Regulus, which would have been a welcomed reconciliation. Overall, most of these images (with the exception of the couples like Harry and Hermione, which I’m not really on board for) show us an idyllic parallel reality of Harry Potter that I like thinking about.