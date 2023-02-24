Alec Baldwin Plead Not Guilty To Manslaughter, And Now There’s A List Of Things He’s Not Allowed To Do

It’s almost hard to believe, but it’s been over a year since the tragic shooting that occurred on the set of the upcoming Western Rust. The incident has brought scrutiny not only to that movie’s set, but to the safety measurements and use of prop guns across the industry. And after Baldwin plead not guilty to this manslaughter charge, now there’s a list of things he’s not allowed to do as the case goes through the legal system.

In October of 2021, Alec Baldwin was in the midst of filming Rust, which he is the star and producer of. In between shots his prop gun fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the process. Both he and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were recently charged with involuntary manslaughter, as the movie prepares to finally resume production. And while Baldwin got good news in court that could keep him away from a lengthy prison stay, he’s not out of the clear yet. And according to a report by Page Six , there are some stipulations that the 30 Rock actor has to adhere to for the time being. The publication shared:

Baldwin is not allowed to drink alcohol, own a gun or talk to potential witnesses besides discussing the continuation of filming Rust.

Well, there you have it. While it remains to be seen how Alec Baldwin’s legal issues related to Rust ultimately shake out, he’s clearly going to have to edit his behavior for the time being. Baldwin plead not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge, but the stakes certainly feel high. We’ll just have to wait and see how the legal system functions for this emotional case.

While Page Six asked Alec Baldwin's lawyer for a comment on these latest turns of events, there has been none. The 64 year-old actor has given a few televised interviews about the Rust tragedy, but has otherwise been keeping relatively quiet. The same can be said for his wife Hilaria Baldwin, who recently posted a throwback photo with with the caption "we are still standing."

All eyes have been on the Rust investigation since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins shocked the world. There's been a ton of discourse about exactly who might be to blame, and whether or not Alec Baldwin accidentally pulled the trigger on his prop gun. The Beetlejuice actor has maintained his innocence, although there are also fingers being pointed at him thanks to his role as producer on the film.

Aside from Alec Baldwin, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with manslaughter related to the death of Halyna Hutchins. Throughout the last year and change, she's also maintained her innocence, and instead put blame on the gun supplier who she believes included a live round in her box of dummies. Gutierrez-Reed even filed her own lawsuit against the supplier.

Despite the ongoing drama, Rust is expected to begin filming shortly.