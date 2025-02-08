Alien: Romulus Producer Gives Sequel Update, And I’m A Little Confused
Weyland Corp would like to thank you for your continued patronage.
A sequel to a good movie is always a mixed bag. Some sequels are phenomenal, and some fall flat because there was probably not enough content to make something as solid as the original. In fields like the entertainment industry, keeping up momentum is really valuable, but you don’t want to rush your project. It’s a balancing act. On that note, producer Michael Pruss gives us some insight about the possibility of a sequel to Alien: Romulus, and it is actually a tad bit confusing on first glance.
In an interview with ScreenRant at the Saturn Awards, Michael Pruss was asked questions about the Alien: Romulus sequel that has been tossed around. Pruss’ response did give some insight, but it’s a bit confusing. He was quoted saying:
To put it in layman’s terms, there is a sequel in the works, it’s not an Alien: Romulus 2, but more like an Alien: Covenant. It’s another movie for the franchise, but it isn’t a direct follow-up from Romulus. I can see it being how Covenant isn’t technically a direct sequel to Prometheus, as it doesn’t follow David and Elizabeth Shaw directly, but we do get to see what has happened to them after the cameras stopped rolling. Jumping off that, Pruss did give more of an insight into the sequels production. He goes on to say:
First things first, thank you for telling us it won’t take 25 years for a sequel. Some sequels are just stuck development limbo so that's good to know. Included the talks about the sequel have been rumors that involved Sigourney Weaver and some digital de-aging. I’m not enthusiastic about this if it is more than a rumor, but that’s neither here nor there.
Aside from the rumors, the director has addressed some of the ‘mistakes’ made in Romulus, and how he plans to avoid repeating those for the sequel. A Romulus sequel definitely has enough content left over from the first movie to be solid, between the new planet that Rain and the rest of the crew is trying to get to, as well as that surprise creature feature in the last act that ruffled some feathers. From the concept art alone, I think this would be a really cool creature to see again.
Overall, if Romulus is to get a sequel, direct or not, I’m happy to hear that those working on the film are taking their time and making sure to not rush something out just to keep up with its own success. For now, if you’re like me who’s curious about where this movie might fall in the timeline, luckily, we have an Alien movies guide for that. For now, I’ll just wait patiently for more information to be released.
