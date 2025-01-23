A Wild Alien: Romulus 2 Rumor Involves Sigourney Weaver, And I’m Not Sure How I Feel About This

When your picture’s a hit, everyone can hear you cheer. Right about now we’re probably hearing director/co-writer Fede Álvarez making some noise, thanks to Alien: Romulus’ success echoing into the 2025 movie schedule . With a sequel in development, it’s the right time to do something big for the fans, and there’s a Sigourney Weaver rumor that seems to suggest that’s what’s happening for Romulus 2.

Though I’m excited that the Alien movie timeline icon could be returning, I’m not sure how I feel about the potential details as to how. Per unnamed sources reported by DanielRPK (via ComicBook.com ), this potential further expansion of the universe director Ridley Scott helps oversee could be bringing Ellen Ripley back into the fold.

Apparently this would be through Alien: Romulus 2 using some sort of digital de-aging, as this potential appearance would necessitate such methods. Unfortunately no other details are provided as to what sort of role our last survivor of the Nostromo would play, and how she might cross paths with Cailee Spaeny’s Rain. Honestly, that’s the least of my concerns after reading this rumor.

I would absolutely love to see Sigourney Weaver (who starred in some of the best sic-fi movies of all time) return for another battle with Xenomorphs. In fact, I’m still someone who mourns the loss of Neill Blomkamp’s promising Alien 5 project , which would have given us a “present day” Ripley back in action with Michael Biehn’s very much alive Cpl. Hicks. And clearly, if one of the stars of the Avatar franchise not only found time, but also interest to jump back into this world - I’d buy a ticket in a heartbeat.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Flipping to the other side of that coin, even with Alien: Romulus’ Ripley easter egg in play, there’s part of me that doesn’t want to see her return in such a manner. With everything we don’t know about how this sequel will use the character, there are a lot of other questions that start to pop up.

For instance, how much CGI de-aging are we talking about here? That query is especially valid considering Fede Álvarez’s “corrections” to Romulus’ Ian Holm appearance . Which, to be fair, partially ease my woes as his dedication to getting it right is 100% in the right place.

At the same time, does this mean Sigourney Weaver will be physically acting as Ellen Ripley once again? I wouldn’t be surprised if the 20th Century Studios brass somehow steamroll over minor scheduling issues with the Avatar sequels, but there's bound to be a moment or two where one project needs to take priority. I think we all know who's getting preferential treatment when it comes to that coin flip.

(Image credit: 20th Century)

While I am a bit fearful for how this rumor may play out, there is a bright side to this new Alien: Romulus 2 rumor. Should it be true, there’s a possibility that Àlvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues may be using Ellen’s return to set up a very promising crossover. As both men have taken influence from Alien: Isolation , perhaps we’ll get to see Amanda Ripley somehow reunited with her mother - while teaming up with Rain for whatever egg hatched hell comes next.