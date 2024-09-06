Alien: Romulus Concept Art Reveals Alternate Creepy Take On The Offspring

Spoilers ahead for Alien: Romulus.

The Alien franchise includes some of the best horror movies of all time, and the franchise has never really been far from theaters. The latest release is Alien: Romulus, which I recommend seeing in theaters instead of waiting for streaming. The movie debuted a wild new creature called The Offspring, and concept art revealed another creepy take on its design. Let's break it all down.

Alien: Romulus' twist ending featured pregnant character Kay giving birth to a creature that's half human and half Xenomorph. Dubbed The Offspring, that monster was truly unsettling, and was brought to life with practical effects. But concept art from Twitter revealed an alternate design, which is just as wild looking, but definitely looks more like the creatures of the franchise. Check it out below:

During #AlienRomulus @fedalvar encouraged us all to have a go at the hybrid.i dont really do creatures but had a go in nomad sculpt. I know fede actually loved these 🤣great fun to do#alien #offspring #hybrid #creature #conceptart #xenomorph #conceptartist pic.twitter.com/Eo7x0SfWHqSeptember 3, 2024

I mean, how cool is that? This take on The Offspring is definitely terrifying, although it more closely resembles the classic Xenomorph. Ultimately I think that Álvarez and company picked the right choice, because of just how disturbing this new monster looked in the theatrical cut of Alien: Romulus. Still, it's fun to think about what could have been.

The Alien movies (which are streaming with a Hulu subscription) are known for constantly offering new takes on creatures like the Xenomorph and face huggers. Romulus performed well at the box office, partly because word of mouth about the movie's quality began circulating online. And that included the promise of a new, horrifying monster aka The Offspring.

Some of the best sci-fi movies of all time have come out of the Alien franchise, and it looks like Romulus will stand out as one of the strongest entries in the long-running property. The Offspring is just one small part of it, with some moviegoers opting to be immersed in the new installment by seeing Romulus in 4DX. And there's already folks online who are hoping that Fede Álvarez get behind the camera for a direct sequel to the story.

Alien: Romulus' ending definitely left the door open for more installments of the franchise, and a possible direct sequel to the sci-fi flick. While protagonist Rain was able to kill The Offspring, the fate of her and Andy is ultimately left up for interpretation. The two go into stasis hoping that they successfully travel to Yvaga, but it's unclear if they ever reach their destination. But given where Romulus sits on the overall timeline of the Alien franchise, it would be fascinating if we got a direct sequel, with Cailee Spaeny and David Johnson hopefully reprising their roles int he process.

Alien: Romulus is still in theaters now, and many of its predecessors are streaming on Hulu. While we wait for news about a sequel, check out the 2025 movie release dates.