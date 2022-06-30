Alleged Details About Ezra Miller’s Choking Incident Are Revealed As More Allegations Come Out About The Flash Actor

The past several months have seen Ezra Miller caught up in several controversies, including multiple protection orders being filed against The Flash actor, as well as a mother and her two children living on Miller’s residence in Vermont, where there’s allegedly guns lying around and “frequent and heavy marijuana usage.” However, you may remember back in 2020 that the actor was caught attention for a video allegedly showing them choking a woman at a bar. Now new alleged details about this incident have emerged among information concerning other violent encounters.

To provide some context, back in early 2020, after production on Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ezra Miller traveled to Reykjavík and became a regular at various bars in Iceland’s capital city. It was there that he ran into the woman from the aforementioned video. According to three who spoke with Variety, the incident started when this woman, who asked the publication to keep her anonymous out of concern for her privacy, noticed some wounds on Miller’s feet (they were wearing flip flops), and the actor said they were “battle wounds.” The woman then joked that she could take Miller in a fight, which led to Miller asking if she really wanted to fight and resulted in a confrontation outside of the bar. As the unnamed woman put it:

I think it’s just fun and games — but then it wasn’t.

But this isn’t the only violent incident that allegedly happened between Ezra Miller and a woman. Someone who’s only identified by Variety as Nadia recalled that after sharing a “warm, two-year friendship” with Miller primarily through text messages, and having also had a consensual sexual encounter sometime in 2020, she invited the actor to her apartment in Berlin in February 2022. While things started off pleasant enough between the two of them, the interaction took a bad turn when Nadia told Miller they couldn’t smoke in her home. In Nadia’s words:

That just set them off. I asked them to leave about 20 times, maybe more. They started insulting me. I’m a ‘transphobic piece of shit.’ I’m a ‘Nazi.’ It became so, so stressful for me. They were going around my house, looking at everything, touching everything, spreading tobacco leaves on the floor. It felt disgusting and very intrusive.

Nadia eventually got Ezra Miller to leave her apartment after calling the police, and while she wasn’t worried about being sexually assaulted, she did think they “could somehow attack me physically.” Five people have corroborated Nadia’s encounter with Miller, and the following April, Nadia filed a criminal complaint about her experience, which was confirmed with the German State Prosecutor’s Office in Berlin. However, since Miller is no longer in Berlin, the investigation into them has been discontinued.

There are a lot more details to go over in the Variety story about Nadia’s ties to Ezra Miller and the actor’s time at those bars in Iceland, but suffice it to say that this more press that paints Miller in a bad light. They most recently reprised Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and after appearing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, both versions of Justice League and even making a Peacemaker cameo, the actor’s version of Flash is finally set to lead his own solo movie next year. Because Miller’s Barry Allen is obviously front and center of the upcoming DC movie, it’s reportedly too expensive to scrap the movie entirely and reshoot it with a new actor. It’s also unlikely The Flash will be released straight to HBO Max given how much money it needs to generate to turn a profit.

For now, the Ezra Miller-led The Flash is still expected to race into theaters on June 23, 2023. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on both Miller’s professional and personal lives.