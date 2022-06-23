The Flash’s Ezra Miller Is Involved In Another Controversy, This Time Surrounding A Family In Their House

The Flash star Ezra Miller has been in the news a lot lately, but not for their outings as DC Comics’ Scarlet Speedster or other professional work. The actor has embroiled in controversy for months now, ranging from being arrested in Hawaii multiple times to having two protection orders being filed against them, although no one was able to find the actor to serve the papers. Well, we now reportedly know where Miller is, although it involves another controversy, this time involving a family living at Miller’s residence in Vermont.

According to Rolling Stone, Ezra Miller has been hosting a 25-year-old mother and her three children at the actor’s Vermont farm, a living arrangement that’s worrying the children’s father. According to sources who spoke with the publication, Miller’s 96-acre property has unattended guns lying all over the place, and one of the sources claims that one of the children, who is one year old, picked up a loose bullet and put it in their mouth.

Ezra Miller reportedly met the unnamed mother in Hawaii and secured a flight out of the state for her and her three children without the father’s knowledge. According to Hawaii court records, the mother pursued one domestic abuse case and one paternity case against the father in May 2021. He denied these accusations, and along with the domestic case being terminated, the paternity case has been on hold since October. In turn, the father filed a domestic case related to the mother taking their kids out of Hawaii. The woman and children have been living on Miller’s farm since mid-April.

The mother told Rolling Stone that Ezra Miller’s farm “has been a safe haven” for her and her children, and says that the firearms are “for self-defense purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in. Conversely, the father said to the publication that he has “a bad feeling” in his stomach about what’s going on there, and just wants to get his kids back.

In addition to the loose guns (including eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns lying in the living room, according to video footage Rolling Stone purportedly reviews), the aforementioned unnamed sources allege that there’s been “frequent and heavy marijuana usage” in front of the children, and that the property is home to a cannabis farm. Ezra Miller’s friend Whitney Suters claimed on social media that they’re running a cannabis company called Rebel Alliance Cannabis with Miller, but Miller’s farm is not listed as one of the 25 licensed cannabis cultivators in Vermont allowed to grow more than six plants and sell to wholesalers.

You can read Rolling Stone’s article for more details on Ezra Miller’s latest controversy, but following on the heels of what’s been going on between them and the family of Tokata Iron Eyes, as well as the actor’s encounters with law enforcement in Hawaii, this adds yet another complication for Miller’s public profile. Miller most recently reprised Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and following their outings as Barry Allen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, both versions of Justice League and even a cameo in Peacemaker, Miller finally has the solo Flash outing lined up for next year. That being said, given all the controversies surrounding Miller, it’s been reported that it’s unlikely that Miller will reprise the super-speedy DC superhero after the first Flash movie.

As things stand now, The Flash is still expected to race into theaters on June 23, 2023. CinemaBlend will continue to share news on what’s happening with Ezra Miller and updates on other upcoming DC movies.