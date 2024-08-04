Road House 2 Is Coming Despite Big Complaints About The Movie’s Streaming Release. Will The Director Return?

Fans of the action-packed Road House remake have reason to celebrate, as one of the best streaming services, Amazon Prime Video, has confirmed that Road House 2 . That news came in spite of previous criticism from director Doug Liman about the film skipping theaters. Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his role, bringing back the charismatic energy that captivated audiences in the first film. However, the big question is whether Liman, who breathed new life into the classic, will return to direct the sequel. Now, after he recently criticized the streamer for supposedly not compensating the film's team following its release, Liman weighed in on the follow-up.

Doug Liman has expressed uncertainty about whether he will direct the second installment of the UFC-heavy movie. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Liman said, "I've never done a sequel but am super proud of the character that Jake [Gyllenhaal] and I created." This collaboration allowed Gyllenhaal to step out of his usual dramatic roles and showcase a more commercially appealing side, making him the perfect fit for this new take on the intellectual property that originated in 1989 with Patrick Swayze. The filmmaker continued:

That's not the kind of character Jake normally plays. And I love in general in my movies, showcasing actors in a way you've never seen them before. So Matt Damon in a comedy, or Casey Affleck as a leading man in a big commercial movie. And in Road House, seeing Jake as a winning lead in a big, commercial movie, it was such a fun thing. And Jake's a really close friend. So, it's hard for me to imagine anyone else doing that [sequel] with him. So, I don't know.

The Swingers helmer has been vocal about his disappointment with Amazon over the streaming release of his Road House remake, which became Prime Video's biggest original hit. He famously boycotted the film's premiere after the entertainment giant announced it wouldn’t hit theaters as initially planned. In a candid letter, Doug Liman criticized Amazon for abandoning their commitment to cinema releases. Despite his initial frustration, Liman attended the premiere, taking his place in the audience to support the film. He later elaborated on his concerns in an interview shared this past week, saying:

Everyone was paid as if it was going to be in theaters, and then Amazon switched it on us and nobody got compensated.

Doug Liman also highlighted the issue of Amazon taking all the earnings from the film’s insane streaming numbers, leaving those who contributed to its success without any backend compensation. He contrasted this with his recent experience working with Apple on his new film, The Instigators. He praised the company for being transparent from the beginning, as the film was intended for a digital release and all involved were compensated with a "streaming buyout."

The Wall filmmaker also noted that if Road House had been released in theaters, it would have benefited cinemas financially and provided audiences with a shared viewing experience. He pointed out that the movie had tested exceptionally well with audiences, outperforming his previous box office hits like Mr. and Mrs. Smith and The Bourne Identity. He even added that UFC star Conor McGregor's involvement could have drawn additional theatergoers.

While it's still uncertain whether Doug Liman will join the Road House 2 production, The Instigators is scheduled for a one-week theatrical release starting August 2, before becoming available to Apple TV+ subscription holders on August 9. In the meantime, you can revisit his first venture into the world of bar bouncing by streaming Road House with an Amazon Prime subscription. And, as the year continues to push on, be sure to keep checking the 2024 movie schedule for the latest on upcoming film releases.