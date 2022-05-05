Amber Heard Details Multiple Allegations Of Physical Abuse By Johnny Depp While Taking The Stand

Celebrity divorces are usually messy and public, and that’s certainly the case with the situation involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The two have been in a legal battle for years, but things have really heated up since the defamation trial in Virginia began. Amber Heard recently took the stand in her defense, and detailed multiple allegations of physical abuse by Depp in the process.

Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have alleged physical abuse against the other , and the pair of actors were able to speak firsthand while taking the stand at the courtroom in Virginia. Heard’s appearance has been as explosive as anticipated, including a story where Depp allegedly did a cavity search on her. But per Deadline ’s reporting, she’s also offered details about multiple alleged times that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor physically assaulted her.

While taking the stand, Amber Heard alleged that the first time Johnny Depp hit her was in response to a joke about one of his tattoos while in their home, with her reportedly being slapped multiple times in the face. Another incident occurred during a 2014 flight, where there were reportedly witnesses to Depp being physical with his ex-wife.

According to Amber Heard’s recollection, Johnny Depp was angry about Amber Heard filming a movie with James Franco, whom she was rumored to have an affair with. And after allegedly throwing things at her on the flight, he slapped her face. While Heard says it wasn’t hard enough to hurt, she was reportedly embarrassed such an incident would occur in front of people.

But that wasn’t the end of the story about that 2014 flight. Because as Amber Heard tried to move to the front of the plane, she was allegedly kicked by Johnny Depp. As the Aquaman star put it,

I feel this boot in my back. He just kicked me. … I thought to myself. ‘I don’t know what to do.’ No one said anything. No one did anything. I felt so embarrassed that he could do that in front of people.

Amber Heard also detailed a third time where things allegedly got physical between her and Johnny Depp. It occurred after the pair attended the Met Gala, where Depp reportedly got jealous over how Heard was looking at another female guest. In their hotel room after the event Heard claimed that her ex-husband grabbed her by the color bone, threw a bottle at her, and eventually struck her face. As she said:

I suspected I had a broken nose. Other than that I was relatively unscathed.

With cameras in the courtroom , the public is able to get a firsthand look at the proceedings, including the wild allegations made by both parties about the other. As Amber Heard took the stand, Johnny Depp reportedly looked down and appeared to be writing, rather than making eye contact with his ex-wife.

We’ll just have to wait and see what else comes from the courtroom, and how the legal proceedings ultimately play out. There doesn’t appear to be an end to the online discourse in sight.