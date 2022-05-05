Amber Heard Takes Stand In Trial Against Johnny Depp, Claims He Did ‘Cavity Search’ On Her To Find Cocaine

Depp v Heard, the trial that sees Johnny Depp suing ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation (which prompted her to countersue for $100 million) has been going for almost a month now. Depp has already taken the stand, and following her failed efforts to get the lawsuit tossed out, today it came time for Heard to do the same. During her testimony, the Aquaman actress claimed there was a time when her ex-husband performed a “cavity search” in an effort to see if she was hiding cocaine.

Per ET’s report of Amber Heard’s testimony, this incident allegedly occurred in May 2013, when she, Johnny Depp and some friends were spending time together at a trailer park in the California desert. The group started taking “laughy” drugs, but later in the night, Heard claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor started getting out of hand, which included yelling at her, smashing things and accusing her of cheating on him. He then accused Heard of stealing his cocaine, at first looking in the bathroom where she had been for a bit. According to Heard, Depp then “ripped” off the top part of her dress, grabbed her breasts, touched her thighs and tipped her underwear off. She then said the following:

He proceeds to do a cavity search. He said he was looking for his drugs, his cocaine, his coke. I was wondering how I, somebody who didn’t do cocaine and was against it, that was in and of itself causing problems in the relationship. He was insinuating [I was hiding it]. He was telling me, "We are going to conduct a cavity search." Like, just shoved his fingers inside me. I just stood there staring at the stupid light. I didn’t know what to do. I just stood there. While he did that. He twisted his fingers around. I didn’t say stop or anything.

The cavity search was just one instance Amber Heard alleged that Johnny Depp physically assaulted her during their relationship while speaking today. She claimed that on another occasion, after she laughed at some of the tattoos on his arm, he repeatedly slapped her across the face and said “You think it’s so funny. You think you’re a funny bitch.” Heard’s testimony followed hours after Erin Falati, Heard’s former nurse, said the actress admitted to having ingested MDMA years back in 2016 “at home with a high-profile male acquaintance” after her break-up with Depp, as well as at Coachella that same year with mushrooms and alcohol. Winding the clock back to yesterday, more information came to light about the time Heard reportedly left a piece of poop on Depp’s side of their bed.

These are just a handful of the recent developments that have unfolded in Depp v Heard, and we can likely expect to hear Amber Heard deliver more testimony in the coming days. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates about the trial.