Amber Heard Shares New Post Calling The Last Six Months Of Her Life 'The Six Best’

Actress Amber Heard has been consistently making headlines for years, in no small part due to her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. While their time in court isn’t slowing down anytime soon, Heard has also been keeping busy with acting projects and as a new mother. And Heard recently shared a new post calling the last six months of her life “the six best,” despite the ongoing legal issues.

While Amber Heard and Johnny Depp will continue facing off in court now that their legal battle is stateside, the pair of actors have been keeping busy with film projects. Moviegoers have been monitoring Heard’s social media for any updates about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and she recently pulled back the curtain on her life as a mother . Check out her latest post below,

How sweet is that? This image shows just how over-the-moon Amber Heard is about becoming a mother. It’s an adorable family photo, one that she generously shared on social media for the public to collectively go squee over.

This adorable photo comes to us from Amber Heard’s personal Instagram account. In it we see the 35 year-old actress smiling with her baby Oonagh Paige Heard. She welcomed Oonagh to the world via surrogate back in April, and has seemingly been busy balancing the pressures of parenthood and her busy schedule. But if this photo is any indication, she’s definitely loving her newest role: Mom.

Amber Heard shared this adorable photo to her whopping 4 million followers on Instagram. She’s been posting here and there with her daughter since welcoming Oonagh home months ago. This image shows how much the little one has grown already, but it remains to be seen if she’s also got powers over water like DC’s Mera.

As previously mentioned, Amber Heard and company are currently in the midst of filming James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The sequel’s contents are being kept under wraps, but fans are eager to see what happens to Heard’s character Mera upon returning to the DC Extended Universe. While she’s shared some videos training for the role, the cast and crew are guarding the movie’s secrets.

Luckily for Amber Heard, she recently reprised her role as Mera ahead of Aquaman 2 starting principal photography. She participated in the limited reshoots for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, with Mera part of the Knightmare reality. We’ll just have to see if this influenced her work on the upcoming Aquaman sequel. Although she definitely won’t be rocking that British accent she had.

As for her future in court, Amber Heard is still in the midst of their continued legal dispute with Johnny Depp. There’s millions of dollars involved between the defamation case and Hard counter-suing, so the former couple are sure to continue making headlines. We’ll just have to see how it turns out, and how the actors’ respective careers are affected .