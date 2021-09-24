Amber Heard’s Legal Battle Against Johnny Depp Is Bringing In The LAPD

Being famous is a dream for many, but being a celebrity also has its downsides. This is definitely true any time a famous couple breaks up, especially when they go to court. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp know this all too well, as they’ve been making headlines for years as a result of their battle in court. And now Heard’s cast against Depp has involved the LAPD.

Following the end of the libel case across the pond, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s ongoing fight in court has remained stateside. Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation to the cost of a whopping $50 million. And now Heard’s team have subpoenaed the LAPD in hopes of getting any and all records of the 2016 domestic disturbance incident that made so many headlines.

This latest report comes to us from Deadline, after the outlet obtained official court documents regarding Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s infamous legal battle. This is reportedly not the first time the Aquaman star’s team have called on the LAPD, as a subpoena first arrived back in January. Heard’s representation are calling for the police department to:

...produce the books, documents, records, electronically stored information and tangible things designated and described below.

According to the same report, Amber Heard and company are specifically hoping to find bodycam footage from the two officers that responded to the domestic disturbance call those years ago. Both Heard and Johnny Depp have alleged wild abuse from the other, so any records from those two police officers has the chance to offer a third-person view of exactly what went down that fateful day.

Clearly the tensions are high, especially considering how much money is at stake with the very public divorce proceedings. Amber Heard is counter suing Johnny Depp for $100 million, with the case reportedly expected to go to trial next year. Only time will tell if/how the recent subpoena filed with the LAPD ends up having an effect on the trial.

As previously mentioned, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been making headlines over their legal dispute for some time. Depp recently faced a major loss when U.K. courts ruled in the favor of the publication The Sun in his libel case. The drama came when the outlet referred to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor as a “wife beater,” with Depp’s loss being a major win for Heard and company. But those were courts across the pond, and now the proceedings are in the United States.

Immediately following this loss in court, Johnny Depp was asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. As a result, Depp’s defenders organized an online petition for Amber Heard to be similarly fired from the Aquaman franchise. Despite the many signatures, she’s still expected to appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are remaining busy outside of the courtroom, with Depp recently being honored at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival while presenting new projects. As previously mentioned, Heard is on set for Aquaman 2.