Amber Heard’s Sister Whitney Shares Supportive Message For Her Sis Days After Verdict In Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

After six weeks worth of courtroom proceedings, the defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (which centered on the latter’s 2018 op-ed ) concluded last week after three days of deliberation. The announced verdict found Heard guilly of three counts of defamation and, as a result, Depp was rewarded $10 million in compensation and $5 million in punitive damages. It was also ruled that Heard, who countersued her former spouse, would receive $2 million in compensatory damage. With the case finished, a number of people have been chiming in, and Heard’s sister, Whitney, has also done so, sharing a supportive message for her sibling.

Whitney Heard Henriquez dropped her words of support in an Instagram post, which includes a photo that simply reads, #istandwithamberheard. Heard Henriquez shared more detailed thoughts in the caption, telling sister Amber Heard that she still has her back. She then reflected on her own role in the legal proceedings before showing more love to her sibling:

I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors. We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless.

As Amber Heard’s sister mentioned, she was one of the many to testify during the trial. When giving her account, she recalled alleged arguments (opens in new tab) between her sibling and her ex-husband. Whitney also testified that she saw Johnny Depp hit Heard, a claim that the Oscar-nominated actor has denied. In the same message, Heard Henriquez went on to express pride in having been able to provide her testimony amid the case:

I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side. I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side…

Amber Heard herself responded to the verdict shortly after it was released. She expressed “disappointment” and stated that she was “heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of [her] ex-husband.” Heard’s lawyer also asserted that the actress was “demonized” and claimed that the jurors were influenced by social media “vitriol.” On the other side of that equation, Johnny Depp thanked fans for their support, saying that he feels “at peace” now that the case is over.

As for what the two actors have coming up professionally, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory alum has lined up a new project with guitarist Jeff Beck . Meanwhile, his ex-wife is set to reprise her role as Mera in 2023’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The star claimed during the trial, however, that her role in the movie (which wrapped in January) has been cut down due to her legal situation .

What lies ahead for both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in the long term following their contentious court battle is hard to say. But it would seem that regardless of what comes, Heard will have her sister by her side.