AMC Theatres Is Making Some Big Premium Format Upgrades

The world’s most popular and prominent theatre chain is about to get a major upgrade. AMC Theatres announced this week that it’s partnering with CJ 4DPLEX to turn 65 of its screens in The United States into cutting edge premium formats. Some will be turned into ScreenX auditoriums, and the rest will be turned into 4DX auditoriums in what has to be considered a massive win for millions of movie fans who will now have the choice to upgrade their experience, particularly for Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters and event films.

If you’ve never seen a movie in 4DX or ScreenX before, you have no idea what you’re missing. ScreenX offers viewers a 270 degree panorama view. In more practical terms, that means some scenes are expanded onto the left and right walls, making the experience feel much more immersive than a typical projection. In fact, Top Gun: Maverick actually shot a bunch of its sequences with additional cameras specifically for ScreenX. 25 screens in total will be getting the full ScreenX upgrade, and each will also be outfitted with luxury recliners, Barco Laser and Immersive Audio.

Beyond the 25 ScreenX auditoriums, AMC will be upgrading 40 additional auditoriums with 4DX, which is perhaps the most cutting edge movie experience available in standard theatres today. Its creators refer to it as a “multisensory cinematic presentation” and rightfully so. It features motion-based seating that’s synchronized with almost two dozen effects including wind, lightning and scents. I asked CinemaBlend’s premium format expert Mike Reyes, who does regular write-ups on 4DX, for his thoughts on the presentation, and here’s what he said…

For as many reviews I've read about one or another being a ‘thrill ride,’ the 4DX format actually lives up to that label. It’s a premium experience that's akin to a motion simulator ride you'd find at a theme park, and the best examples of this premium offering add a novel and new dimension to moviegoing.

The AMC upgrades will be done in a phased roll out that will be completed by 2027. The first few ScreenX auditoriums will be done this summer in time for some of the bigger event films, and the first few 4DX screens will be upgraded by this fall. After that, there will be a steady stream of projects ongoing throughout the country. The full list of which theatres are going to get the ScreenX or 4DX treatment hasn’t been released yet, though those details will be forthcoming.

My goal anytime I’m watching a movie is to get lost in the story. I want to forget about the outside world and get fully immersed in whatever I’m watching. I want to experience the highs and lows and feel like I’m right there in the story. Premium formats can be a great way to do that, and I can’t wait for millions of more people to experience these upgrades for the first time.