‘Why Him, Why Us’: Amid Bruce Willis’ Health Issues, His Wife Penned An Emotional Message On Their Anniversary
Emma Heming Willis continues to be candid about her husband.
The past few years haven’t been easy for the family of beloved actor Bruce Willis, who was confirmed to have frontotemporal dementia back in 2023. Willis effectively retired from acting and, since then, his loved ones have been pushing forward and still seeking to make memories with him. The Die Hard actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, has been candid about the ups and downs that she and her brood have gone through, but she has also dwelled on the positive. With that, Heming Willis just penned a sweet anniversary tribute to her husband.
Emma Heming Willis took to her Instagram to commemorate the start of her and the Last Boy Scout star’s relationship. It was in 2007 that the two first met, and they eventually tied the knot in 2009. This year, Heming Willis included a sweet throwback photo of herself and her now-69-year-old hubby, as they posed against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset. Additionally, the Mrs. penned the aforementioned sentiments, through which she didn’t hold back about the bittersweet nature of this latest anniversary:
One can certainly understand why the 46-year-old veteran model has mixed feelings about what would typically be a lovely occasion. It goes without saying that it surely can’t be easy caring for her or her relatives caring for her husband amid his health issues. Nevertheless, the Red alum and her loved ones have conveyed significant resilience throughout this time, and her sweet anniversary post conveys that same aura. Check out the full post:
Emma Heming Willis has truly proven to be her husband’s advocate, as he continues to deal with his health challenges. Based on what she’s shared, she’s become one of his primary caregivers over the past several years. She’s also defended him when necessary, such as when paparazzi were hollering at him in public a few years ago. Some of her Heming Willis’ posts have been raw but, based on her sentiments, they’re rooted in her love for her spouse.
Amid Bruce Willis’ health challenges, he and his family have still been able to spend time together. Two of his daughters, Scout and Tallulah Willis shared some sweet Thanksgiving photos this year. Said snapshots show the actor embracing his children while also holding up a sign that reads, “Best Dad Ever.” The brood also spent the holiday together around which time it was reported that Bruce’s family was “praying for a miracle” in regard to his condition.
It’s honestly been heartbreaking to watch the Whole Nine Yards star’s loved ones grapple with their circumstances. However, it’s also been incredibly heartwarming to see Emma Heming Willis lead the charge when it comes to caring for him and celebrating the brighter moments that come the family’s way. Here’s hoping that she and the iconic action star are able to spend as many more anniversaries together as possible.
Fans can check out Bruce Willis’ best movies, as they’re available to stream in a myriad of places.
