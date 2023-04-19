Amidst Jonathan Majors Being Dropped From Projects, More Women Have Come Forward With Abuse Allegations Against The Kang Actor

Jonathan Majors' upcoming court case addressing his domestic violence charges just had a major development, as more women are reportedly coming forward with abuse allegations against the Creed III and Kang actor. This news comes a few weeks after Majors' attorney seemed to indicate the case would result in exoneration for the rising star, but it seems that the situation may get more complicated instead.

Suffice it to say that this is a case of interest to a lot of people, particularly with Jonathan Majors set up as one of the primary actors in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here's the latest on what's happening with the actor, including the recent projects he's been dropped from.

More Women Come Forward With Abuse Allegations Against Jonathan Majors

It's being reported by Variety that a number of unnamed women have come forward after Jonathan Majors' arrest back in March, and they are currently cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney's office. If the district attorney is able to show a pattern of violent behavior with the actor, it could impact the outcome of the case.

This latest news arrives following reports that Majors was dropped by his publicists ahead of his trial, which is on May 8. Previously, Jonathan Majors' arrest was addressed by others in Hollywood, with some seeming to indicate a lack of surprise at his recent legal troubles. While the actor has yet to appear in court, he's already lost a number of projects and brand deals due to these allegations.

More Projects Drop Jonathan Majors

Outside of the courtroom, Jonathan Majors is losing more deals for movies and ad campaigns he was involved in. In fact, Deadline reported that the actor was involved in an adaptation of Walter Mosley's Man in the Basement, which had Willem Dafoe attached. Majors, who was also slated to executive produce, is now being replaced.

Jonathan Majors also allegedly lost out on a deal with a Major League Baseball team: the Texas Rangers. Majors was tied to an ad campaign for the team for the 2023 season, but the team pivoted away from it following his legal issues.

Finally, Jonathan Majors was in discussions to appear in an Otis Redding biopic titled Otis and Zelma. While no official deal was ever signed, it would appear that the movie was considering Majors but will no longer pursue him.

As more projects distance themselves from Jonathan Majors, Disney has still not signaled one way or another whether or not Majors will remain Kang and other iterations of the character that will pop up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Majors is expected to reprise his role as Kang in Season 2 of Loki and other upcoming Marvel movies.

CinemaBlend will continue to monitor the news that comes from Jonathan Majors' legal troubles and what it may mean for the actor's future. It's hard to say at this time how this will all shake out, but clearly, there are a lot of folks in Hollywood watching and making decisions on whether or not they want him involved in their projects.